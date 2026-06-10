Gujarat's alleged 'ghost demolition' row deepens, raises questions over legality of operation

AHMEDABAD: What has come to be described as the alleged "ghost demolition" case in Surat, Gujarat, is fast snowballing into a major administrative and legal controversy, amid allegations of procedural lapses, abuse of authority and irregularities in the demolition process.

The row began after nearly 100 houses and commercial establishments in Nasir Nagar were razed on May 28 under police protection. Residents alleged that the demolition was carried out without following due legal procedure or providing adequate prior notice, sparking widespread protests and public anger.

As criticism mounted, the Surat Municipal Corporation initially maintained that no official demolition order had been issued by the civic body. The claim only intensified questions over who authorised the operation and under what legal framework such a large-scale demolition was carried out.

The opposition Congress attacked the administration, alleging that despite the controversy, no officer or employee had been held accountable. Growing political pressure eventually prompted the Municipal Commissioner to order a formal investigation.

In a significant development, the corporation has constituted a six-member High-Power Investigation Committee to examine the entire sequence of events. The panel has been tasked with scrutinising the role of every official connected to the demolition drive and determining whether any rules were bypassed or irregularities committed.

According to official details, the committee comprises:

• Meena Gajjar – Deputy Municipal Commissioner

• M.M. Doctor – Deputy Municipal Commissioner

• M.D. Chavda – Additional City Engineer

• K.L. Vasava – Executive Engineer

• R.D. Ganjawala – Executive Engineer

• Mohsin A. Kagji – Deputy Engineer