Gujarat's alleged 'ghost demolition' row deepens, raises questions over legality of operation

AHMEDABAD: What has come to be described as the alleged "ghost demolition" case in Surat, Gujarat, is fast snowballing into a major administrative and legal controversy, amid allegations of procedural lapses, abuse of authority and irregularities in the demolition process.
The row began after nearly 100 houses and commercial establishments in Nasir Nagar were razed on May 28 under police protection. Residents alleged that the demolition was carried out without following due legal procedure or providing adequate prior notice, sparking widespread protests and public anger.
As criticism mounted, the Surat Municipal Corporation initially maintained that no official demolition order had been issued by the civic body. The claim only intensified questions over who authorised the operation and under what legal framework such a large-scale demolition was carried out.
The opposition Congress attacked the administration, alleging that despite the controversy, no officer or employee had been held accountable. Growing political pressure eventually prompted the Municipal Commissioner to order a formal investigation.
In a significant development, the corporation has constituted a six-member High-Power Investigation Committee to examine the entire sequence of events. The panel has been tasked with scrutinising the role of every official connected to the demolition drive and determining whether any rules were bypassed or irregularities committed.
According to official details, the committee comprises:
• Meena Gajjar – Deputy Municipal Commissioner
• M.M. Doctor – Deputy Municipal Commissioner
• M.D. Chavda – Additional City Engineer
• K.L. Vasava – Executive Engineer
• R.D. Ganjawala – Executive Engineer
• Mohsin A. Kagji – Deputy Engineer
The committee will function under the chairmanship of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Meena Gajjar and includes senior administrative and technical officers to conduct a detailed fact-finding exercise.
Its mandate is extensive. The panel will examine the role of Central Zone officials, determine on whose directions the demolition was carried out, verify whether statutory procedures were followed and assess whether any employee exceeded their legal authority. The findings will be submitted to the Municipal Commissioner, who is expected to take further action based on the report.
Officials said the probe would also investigate allegations that more than 100 properties were demolished without mandatory legal notices, a key issue at the centre of the controversy.
Speaking to the media, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Meena Gajjar said, "The Surat Municipal Corporation has constituted a six-member committee to investigate the demolition in the Central Zone. The committee will examine every aspect of the incident in phases, prepare a detailed report and recommend further legal action."
However, even before the investigation has commenced, concerns have emerged from within the ruling establishment.
Surat BJP MLA Vinu Mordia questioned the credibility of the committee, arguing that officers of similar rank should not investigate one another.
"I do not believe the committee formed by the corporation is competent enough. A high-level independent investigation should be conducted. If officials of the same rank are under suspicion, it is not appropriate for officers of that level to sit on the inquiry panel. Representatives from outside agencies should also be included. I will make a representation seeking a more suitable committee and strict action against those who tried to take the law into their own hands," the BJP legislator said.
His remarks have added a fresh political dimension to the controversy, exposing apparent differences within the establishment and raising broader questions about administrative transparency and accountability.
What began as a demolition drive has now evolved into a wider battle over accountability. Key questions remain unanswered: Who ordered the operation? Under what legal provisions was it conducted? And if no official sanction existed, who will ultimately be held responsible?
Until the investigation report is submitted, Gujarat's alleged "ghost demolition" case is likely to remain one of the state's most closely watched civic and governance controversies.