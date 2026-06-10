'I was called inauspicious’: Gujarat widow alleges abuse in name of superstition

AHMEDABAD: A case from Gujarat has once again highlighted the grip of superstition and blind faith, with a widow alleging that occult practices governed key decisions in her marital home, even as her husband battled cancer.

The woman, a Rajkot resident who married into a family in Dhoraji in 2014, has accused her in-laws of subjecting her to humiliating rituals and branding her inauspicious under the influence of a local Bhuva, a self-proclaimed spiritual healer believed by his followers to possess supernatural powers.

According to her complaint, her husband had been suffering from colon cancer for several years. During his illness, the family allegedly mortgaged her jewellery to raise nearly Rs 15 lakh and also borrowed money from her relatives. However, she claims that alongside medical treatment, the family increasingly relied on superstitious practices.

"My mother-in-law had complete faith in the Bhuva. Whatever he said became the rule in the house. Instead of depending only on proper treatment, we were pushed towards blind faith and rituals," the woman alleged.

She claimed that the Bhuva made both her and her husband participate in various ceremonies and even forced them to bathe in cold water during winter as part of spiritual practices.

"We were made to follow whatever the Bhuva instructed. I believe this obsession with superstition took over our lives," she said.

The woman's ordeal allegedly intensified after her husband died in November 2025.

"Just three days after his death, my mother-in-law and brother-in-law forcibly shaved my head and cut my hair, saying it was necessary for peace and religious customs. I protested, but they did not listen. When I tried to contact my father, they took away my phone," she alleged.