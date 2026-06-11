BJP candidates win unopposed in all four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat; Congress left without a voice

AHMEDABAD: With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on Thursday without a single opposition challenger in the fray, all four BJP candidates were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Gujarat is now set to send an all-BJP contingent of 11 members to the Rajya Sabha for the first time, leaving the Congress without any representation from the state in the Upper House.

The Returning Officer officially declared BJP nominees Rajesh (Rajubhai) Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansinh Parmar, and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanjaria elected unopposed after no rival candidate remained in the election scheduled to be conducted on June 18.

The outcome was largely expected. In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP commands a formidable strength of 161 MLAs, while the Congress has been reduced to just 12 legislators, and the Aam Aadmi Party holds five seats.

Given this arithmetic, neither the Congress nor the AAP saw a realistic path to victory, and both parties stayed away from the contest, making the BJP's victory inevitable even before the nomination process concluded.