18 days of fear, Rs 1.47 crore lost: Elderly man in Gujarat falls prey to 'digital arrest' scam

AHMEDABAD: An elderly retired professional from Gujarat’s Vadodara City was allegedly forced into an 18-day "digital arrest" and cheated of Rs 1.47 crore by an organised gang that posed as top government officials.

Threats of a multi-crore money laundering case, forged legal documents and relentless video calls trapped the elderly victim in a web of fear until his daughter exposed the scam.

According to the complaint registered with the Vadodara Cyber Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on March 10, 2026, when the senior citizen, who had retired from a private company in 2024, received a call from an unknown number.

The caller introduced himself as "Manav Sharma", claiming to be an officer of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in New Delhi. The fraudster allegedly told the victim that an illegal mobile connection had been issued using his Aadhaar card and that the number was being used to circulate unlawful advertisements and suspicious messages.

Before the victim could recover from the shock, he was connected to another caller claiming to be from the Mumbai Crime Branch. Soon, the complainant received a WhatsApp video call from a man posing as CBI officer Vijay Prakash, who claimed that a bank account opened in the victim's name had been used for money laundering worth Rs 538 crore and several other illegal financial transactions.

The fake officer allegedly warned the senior citizen that he could face seven years in prison. He threatened him with an arrest warrant, property searches and complete destruction of his social reputation.

To make the deception appear authentic, the cyber gang reportedly sent forged FIR copies, fake CBI notices and fabricated Supreme Court documents.

One after another, different members of the syndicate appeared on video calls, introducing themselves as CBI officers, IPS officers, judges and lawyers.