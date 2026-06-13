Customs foils Rs 4 crore gold smuggling bid at Gujarat’s Ahmedabad airport

AHMEDABAD: In a major crackdown on international gold smuggling, the Customs Department at Ahmedabad airport has seized gold worth more than Rs 4.26 crore that was ingeniously hidden inside the lavatory speaker box on the Dubai-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight.

The seizure has exposed a new smuggling tactic and kicked off a hunt for the mastermind behind the operation.

The dramatic recovery was made during a detailed inspection of IndiGo flight 6E-1478 on June 12. Unlike attempts in the past where smugglers tried to walk through customs with concealed gold, this time, they allegedly turned the aircraft itself into a hiding place.

During the search operation, Customs officers, assisted by aircraft engineers, examined the front lavatory of the aircraft and found two suspicious pouches wrapped in black plastic tape and hidden inside the speaker box.

When the packets were opened, officials found 24 gold biscuits of 999.0 purity concealed inside.

According to Customs officials, the seized gold weighed a total of 2,799.3 grams and has an estimated market value of Rs 4,26,89,325. The recovery left investigators stunned as it reflected a well-planned operation designed to bypass airport surveillance and passenger screening.

"The method of concealment clearly indicates a deliberate attempt. The gold was secretly stashed by an unknown person with the intention of evading Customs checks," officials said.