Trademark protection for Salangpur Hanuman idol sparks opposition from saints

AHMEDABAD: A fresh controversy has erupted around the famed Salangpur Hanuman Temple in Gujarat's Botad district after the temple trust secured copyright and trademark protection for the iconic 54-foot-tall "King of Salangpur" Hanuman statue and the sacred idol of Hanumanji accompanied by 13 monkeys installed inside the sanctum sanctorum.

What the temple administration describes as an effort to protect the shrine's spiritual identity and prevent commercial misuse has triggered strong opposition from saints, mahants and Akhara leaders across Gujarat, who argue that no institution can claim exclusive legal rights over a deity worshipped by millions.

According to temple authorities, the decision was prompted by the growing unauthorized commercial use of the temple's images, logos and three-dimensional representations. Officials said various individuals and businesses were using the temple's identity for commercial gain without permission, making legal protection necessary.

The trust maintains that the registrations were obtained solely to preserve the divine forms of Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Maharaj and safeguard the temple's heritage for future generations. The intellectual property registrations were reportedly completed after a six-month legal process under the guidance of experts in the field.

Under the new framework, any individual or business seeking to manufacture or sell merchandise featuring the "King of Salangpur" idol—including T-shirts, keychains, pendants, photo frames or replicas—will be required to obtain prior written permission from the temple trust. The protection also extends to the temple's logo and exclusive artwork, with restrictions on their commercial use across digital platforms, including social media and YouTube channels.

Temple authorities argue that the move will help curb counterfeit religious products and enable devotees to distinguish authentic offerings from unauthorized merchandise marketed under the Salangpur name. Local artisans and traders producing devotional products related to the idol would also be required to obtain official licences from the trust.