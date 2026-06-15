Gujarat BJP celebration marred by MLA revolt as internal rift bursts out in the open

AHMEDABAD: BJP's 12-year good governance celebration in Gujarat's Narmada district turned into a major political embarrassment after Nandod MLA Dr Darshanaben Deshmukh staged a walkout and sit-in protest, alleging repeated humiliation by the district party leadership.
The dramatic showdown has exposed deep cracks within the local BJP unit and triggered a fresh political storm over tribal representation.
The event, organised to honour distinguished citizens, was attended by several senior leaders, including Minister-in-charge Ishwar Singh Patel and former Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava. However, the spotlight quickly shifted from the stage to the protest as Nandod MLA Dr Darshanaben Deshmukh walked out of the programme in anger, alleging that she had been deliberately insulted.
The MLA claimed that the district BJP leadership had been sidelining her for the past two years. According to her, the protocol due to an elected representative was ignored, she was not formally welcomed and was treated with disrespect throughout the event.
Calling the incident the latest in a series of humiliations, she sat on a dharna outside the venue and warned that she was prepared to resign not only from the party organisation but even from the post of MLA if the situation continued.
Dr Deshmukh alleged that District BJP President Neel Rao was acting arbitrarily because of the backing of an influential leader from Gandhinagar. She claimed that this unchecked authority had fuelled resentment within the local organisation and weakened party unity at the grassroots level.
The protest gained further political significance when Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava reached the dharna site and openly backed the MLA. In a strong statement, he said the issue was not merely the insult of one legislator but an affront to the entire tribal community. He demanded strict action against the district BJP president and insisted that the state leadership intervene immediately.
The confrontation also revived old fault lines within the party. Dr Darshanaben Deshmukh and Mansukh Vasava have remained at loggerheads over allegations of corruption and internal political rivalry. In December 2025, the MP had indirectly accused her of corruption and maintaining links with rival political forces, charges that prompted the MLA to threaten legal action through a defamation suit.
Mansukh Vasava also dismissed speculation surrounding an alleged election-time altercation, asserting that no one could dare raise a hand against him and that such behaviour would never be tolerated. His remarks reignited discussions over earlier controversies involving local party leaders.
Sensing an opportunity, AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava launched a sharp attack on the government, linking the entire episode to the alleged neglect of the tribal community. He argued that if a ruling party MLA could face such treatment, it reflected the government's broader attitude towards tribal interests.
With protests, counter-allegations and public displays of dissent now dominating the political landscape in Narmada, the BJP's anniversary celebration has transformed into a battle over leadership, prestige and tribal politics.
Political observers believe the controversy is far from over and could intensify further as local leaders continue to take opposing sides.