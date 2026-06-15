Gujarat BJP celebration marred by MLA revolt as internal rift bursts out in the open

AHMEDABAD: BJP's 12-year good governance celebration in Gujarat's Narmada district turned into a major political embarrassment after Nandod MLA Dr Darshanaben Deshmukh staged a walkout and sit-in protest, alleging repeated humiliation by the district party leadership.

The dramatic showdown has exposed deep cracks within the local BJP unit and triggered a fresh political storm over tribal representation.

The event, organised to honour distinguished citizens, was attended by several senior leaders, including Minister-in-charge Ishwar Singh Patel and former Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava. However, the spotlight quickly shifted from the stage to the protest as Nandod MLA Dr Darshanaben Deshmukh walked out of the programme in anger, alleging that she had been deliberately insulted.

The MLA claimed that the district BJP leadership had been sidelining her for the past two years. According to her, the protocol due to an elected representative was ignored, she was not formally welcomed and was treated with disrespect throughout the event.

Calling the incident the latest in a series of humiliations, she sat on a dharna outside the venue and warned that she was prepared to resign not only from the party organisation but even from the post of MLA if the situation continued.

Dr Deshmukh alleged that District BJP President Neel Rao was acting arbitrarily because of the backing of an influential leader from Gandhinagar. She claimed that this unchecked authority had fuelled resentment within the local organisation and weakened party unity at the grassroots level.