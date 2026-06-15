Gujarat cyber police bust fake re-NEET paper racket, uncover Rs 1.5 crore Telegram fraud network

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police’s Cyber Crime Department have unearthed an alleged cyber fraud syndicate that exploited the anxiety surrounding the RE-NEET examination by falsely promising access to leaked question papers.

The probe has exposed a wider network of investment scams, gaming-related money laundering, and cyber fraud transactions worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

According to investigators, unknown persons created multiple Telegram channels and IDs and circulated attractive advertisements, messages, and posts claiming they could provide the RE-NEET question paper and other confidential examination material.

The false assurances were designed to exploit the fear and desperation of aspirants, ultimately convincing several victims to transfer money through online payment platforms.

Investigators examined Telegram channels, mobile numbers, IP addresses, bank accounts, online transactions, and electronic devices. Technical analysis coupled with human intelligence reportedly led police to a Telegram channel named "Raghav_singh_neet", which was allegedly linked with nearly seven other similar channels.

Police claim these channels were handed over to a Telegram user operating under the name "Private Mafia", who allegedly used them to spread fake claims about leaked examination papers.

Based on digital evidence, investigators identified two suspects Sumer Singh, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Akash Meena, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan as key players in the operation. Officials say the accused were also running parallel investment fraud schemes through Telegram groups and social media platforms under names such as "Trade With Karol" and "PANKAJ BHARDWAJ".

Police revealed that the accused demanded payments through QR codes, online wallets, and multiple bank accounts while using third-party applications to artificially inflate the membership and premium subscriber count of their Telegram channels. The inflated numbers were then allegedly used to sell the channels to other individuals for illegal profits.