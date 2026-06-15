Gujarat farmers launch tractor rally; demand MSP, debt waiver and land protection

AHMEDABAD: Hundreds of farmers from across Gujarat took out a tractor rally, 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' from Shantipura Chowkdi in Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar in a show of protest against land acquisition practices and growing agrarian distress.

The protesting farmers said their struggle was not only about protecting agricultural land but also about safeguarding the future of farming in the state.

The yatra, organised jointly by the Congress and several farmers' organisations, brought together cultivators who alleged that agricultural land was being used for electricity transmission infrastructure without adequate consultation or compensation. Protesters demanded a comprehensive farm loan waiver, full implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), protection of land rights and compensation for crop losses caused during the installation of electricity poles.

A farmers' convention was scheduled in Gandhinagar following the rally, where organisers planned to consolidate support and press for immediate government intervention.

Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary said farmers were grappling with multiple unresolved issues and accused private power companies of entering agricultural fields to erect electricity poles without securing the consent of landowners.

"Farmers are demanding debt relief, full MSP for their produce and an end to the indiscriminate installation of electricity poles in their fields. Landowners must be consulted and fairly compensated before any such work is undertaken," Chaudhary added.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda alleged that farmers were facing increasing hardship despite repeated assurances aimed at improving their economic condition.

"Farmers were promised that their income would double, but today they are dealing with forced installation of electricity poles, crop losses and inadequate compensation. When they protest, they face police action, and there are allegations of harassment even against women," Chavda said.