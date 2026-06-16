84 child labourers rescued across Gujarat; 26 accused booked by police in statewide crackdown

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police have launched an aggressive offensive against child labour, rescuing 84 children from exploitative workplaces and booking 26 accused in 16 criminal cases within the first 14 days of a month-long statewide campaign titled "Operation Childhood Freedom."

The drive, aimed at ensuring that every child is in school and not at work, has exposed a disturbing network of illegal child employment operating across multiple sectors in the state.

The campaign has triggered coordinated raids across industrial clusters, hotels, textile units, rice mills, workshops, and informal labour establishments where children were allegedly being forced to work in violation of child protection and labour laws.

Acting on a specific tip-off, police raided Jay Ambe Textiles in Surat and rescued two minor boys allegedly trapped in harsh working conditions. Investigators found that the children were being paid a meagre Rs 200 per day while being compelled to work from 8 am to 7 pm with only a brief lunch break.

The investigation further revealed shocking allegations that the minors were forced back to work whenever they resisted or attempted to stop working.

Officials described the conditions as a combination of physical, mental, and economic exploitation that robbed the children of their right to education and a normal childhood.