Gujarat farmers’ agitation collapses amid political infighting; Congress, AAP trade charges

AHMEDABAD: A massive farmers’ movement came to an abrupt and dramatic end on Tuesday, after a bitter political showdown between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The agitation was at its peak in the noon, with thousands of farmers actively participating and mounting pressure on the government over long-pending agricultural demands. However, by evening, the movement had completely disintegrated, leaving participants stunned and forcing many farmers to return home without any outcome.

As political temperatures soared after the collapse, the Kisan Congress accused AAP leaders and workers of sabotaging the movement.