Gujarat farmers’ agitation collapses amid political infighting; Congress, AAP trade charges

AHMEDABAD: A massive farmers’ movement came to an abrupt and dramatic end on Tuesday, after a bitter political showdown between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The agitation was at its peak in the noon, with thousands of farmers actively participating and mounting pressure on the government over long-pending agricultural demands. However, by evening, the movement had completely disintegrated, leaving participants stunned and forcing many farmers to return home without any outcome.
As political temperatures soared after the collapse, the Kisan Congress accused AAP leaders and workers of sabotaging the movement.
Congress leader Lalji Desai alleged that the agitation had been progressing in a disciplined and lawful manner and had succeeded in compelling the government to consider dialogue with farmer representatives. “After witnessing the massive participation of farmers, the government had softened its stand and was fully prepared for talks. The movement was moving in the right direction and there was every possibility that farmers’ demands would be addressed. However, AAP workers entered the agitation site and created chaos, ultimately derailing the entire movement,” Desai claimed.
He further asserted that the organizers had made their position clear from the beginning. “We had repeatedly stated that members of the BJP, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and AAP should stay away from this agitation. Despite that, AAP office-bearers and certain individuals entered the protest venue and spoiled the atmosphere,” he said.
Desai also alleged that the resulting disorder led to confrontation with the police. “Because of AAP’s actions, farmers had to face police force. We never wanted a clash with law enforcement. Our intention was to fight democratically and within the framework of the law,” he added.
AAP, however, strongly rejected the allegations and launched a counterattack against the Congress. State spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani termed the Congress “hypocritical” and accused it of misleading farmers for political gain.
“After many years, farmers gathered in such large numbers, but the Congress betrayed them. Farmers were told they would march towards Gandhinagar, yet the route was deliberately altered and the agitation was diverted towards a political gathering,” Jadwani alleged.
As accusations and counter-accusations intensified, the original issues concerning farmers took a back seat. The agitation, launched to secure agricultural rights and address farmers’ grievances, ultimately became a casualty of political rivalry.
The sudden collapse of the movement has left farmers frustrated and disappointed, while the larger questions surrounding their demands remain unanswered.