Uttarakhand migrant worker killed in rare lion attack in Gujarat, forest department launches search

AHMEDABAD: A migrant worker was killed in a rare and brutal lion attack near Kovaya village in Rajula taluka of Amreli district in Gujarat.

The incident, which unfolded in the heart of a region known for its thriving Asiatic lion population, has sparked fear among residents and prompted an extensive intervention by the Forest Department.

The victim was identified as Prakash Chandra, a native of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, who had been working at a local hotel-restaurant and staying in accommodation located on the outskirts of the village.

According to preliminary information, Prakash left the hotel premises late at night, reportedly intending to begin his journey home.

Officials believe the lion was concealed in darkness near a tented area on the village outskirts when it came across the unsuspecting worker. Within moments, the big cat launched a fatal attack and dragged the victim deep into nearby bushes. By the time local residents discovered the scene the following morning, only partial remains, including portions of the skull and rib bones, were recovered, underscoring the ferocity of the attack and leaving villagers stunned.

As news of the incident spread, panic gripped surrounding villages, reviving concerns over increasing human-wildlife interactions in areas bordering lion habitats. Villagers gathered in large numbers at the site, while local authorities rushed to assess the situation.

Kovaya village Sarpanch Jhina Lakhannotra described the incident as deeply disturbing and recalled that a similar tragedy had occurred earlier in nearby Bhakodar village.

“The victim was employed at a local restaurant. During the evening hours, wild animals reportedly approached the area and dragged him away. The attack was extremely violent and has left the entire community shaken,” he said.

Providing an official perspective, Assistant Conservator of Forests Viral Singh Chavda said the exact trigger behind the attack remains unclear.

“Such incidents can occur because of accidental encounters, disturbance to a wild animal, or a person unknowingly moving too close to a lion. The animal involved is an adult lion estimated to be seven to eight years old. At present, it is difficult to determine the precise reason behind its behavior,” he stated.