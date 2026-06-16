Uttarakhand migrant worker killed in rare lion attack in Gujarat, forest department launches search

AHMEDABAD: A migrant worker was killed in a rare and brutal lion attack near Kovaya village in Rajula taluka of Amreli district in Gujarat.
The incident, which unfolded in the heart of a region known for its thriving Asiatic lion population, has sparked fear among residents and prompted an extensive intervention by the Forest Department.
The victim was identified as Prakash Chandra, a native of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, who had been working at a local hotel-restaurant and staying in accommodation located on the outskirts of the village.
According to preliminary information, Prakash left the hotel premises late at night, reportedly intending to begin his journey home.
Officials believe the lion was concealed in darkness near a tented area on the village outskirts when it came across the unsuspecting worker. Within moments, the big cat launched a fatal attack and dragged the victim deep into nearby bushes. By the time local residents discovered the scene the following morning, only partial remains, including portions of the skull and rib bones, were recovered, underscoring the ferocity of the attack and leaving villagers stunned.
As news of the incident spread, panic gripped surrounding villages, reviving concerns over increasing human-wildlife interactions in areas bordering lion habitats. Villagers gathered in large numbers at the site, while local authorities rushed to assess the situation.
Kovaya village Sarpanch Jhina Lakhannotra described the incident as deeply disturbing and recalled that a similar tragedy had occurred earlier in nearby Bhakodar village.
“The victim was employed at a local restaurant. During the evening hours, wild animals reportedly approached the area and dragged him away. The attack was extremely violent and has left the entire community shaken,” he said.
Providing an official perspective, Assistant Conservator of Forests Viral Singh Chavda said the exact trigger behind the attack remains unclear.
“Such incidents can occur because of accidental encounters, disturbance to a wild animal, or a person unknowingly moving too close to a lion. The animal involved is an adult lion estimated to be seven to eight years old. At present, it is difficult to determine the precise reason behind its behavior,” he stated.
Following the attack, the Forest Department launched a large-scale rescue and containment operation around the incident site. Teams cordoned off dense stretches of invasive acacia vegetation amid fears that additional lions, including a lioness and sub-adult animals, were moving through the area.
Wildlife veterinarians, rescue personnel and tracking teams were deployed to prevent the animals from dispersing toward nearby settlements. The operation yielded swift results as forest officials successfully tranquilised and captured two lions within hours.
Surveillance, however, remains active as authorities continue monitoring the area for other lions that may have been present during the incident.
Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the department acted immediately after receiving information about the attack.
“Primary reports indicate that the victim was working at a restaurant and had left the premises before the incident occurred. Lions rarely attack humans. However, behavioral changes, territorial pressures or unusual circumstances can sometimes lead to such incidents. The department has captured two lions and instructed teams to continue monitoring and rescuing other animals in the vicinity. Public safety remains our top priority,” he said.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, forest authorities have issued strict advisories urging villagers not to move alone in border areas after dark and to exercise heightened caution in lion-prone zones. The incident has once again highlighted the delicate balance between wildlife conservation and human safety in Gujarat's expanding lion territory.