Gujarat Police activate statewide security network for NEET-UG; step up anti-malpractice measures

AHMEDABAD: In a massive statewide security exercise ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) GS Malik on Wednesday reviewed law-and-order preparations to ensure a secure and malpractice-free examination across the state.

The review meeting, conducted via statewide video conference, was attended by all Police Commissioners, Range Inspectors General and Superintendents of Police. The focus was on ensuring smooth conduct of the examination and preventing any unfair practices.

To strengthen coordination, DGP Malik appointed IGP (Law and Order) Makrand Chauhan as the State Nodal Officer for all NEET-related security arrangements.

Following the meeting, detailed operational guidelines were issued to police units. Security deployment at examination centres has been planned according to the number of candidates expected at each venue. Police have also been directed to keep strict surveillance on photocopy and xerox centres located near examination venues.

Candidates will undergo thorough frisking before entry to examination centres. Police have been instructed to ensure courteous treatment of students, particularly female candidates, and facilitate parents and guardians accompanying them.

Separate arrangements have been made for the collection and storage of mobile phones, smart watches and other prohibited electronic devices outside examination halls to prevent electronic malpractice.