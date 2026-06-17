Six killed, around 20 injured as bus rams parked truck in Gujarat's Vadodara

Six people were killed and nearly 20 others injured after a private luxury bus crashed into a parked truck on the Vadodara-Halol highway in Gujarat's Vadodara district during the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Kotambi village at around 4 am when the bus, travelling from Rajasthan to Surat, slammed into the rear of the truck.

According to Vadodara District Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal, the truck had been parked on the roadside while its driver was checking tyre pressure when the speeding bus hit it from behind.

"The impact of the collision was severe, and the front portion of the bus was completely crushed. Six persons died in the accident, while around 20 others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals for treatment," Agrawal said.

Most of the passengers on board were from Rajasthan, police said.

Personnel from the Jarod police station rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations immediately after receiving information about the crash. Given the extensive damage to the bus, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also deployed to assist in the rescue effort.

Police said an investigation into the accident is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)