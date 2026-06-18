Fresh ragging allegations emerge at Bhavnagar Medical College amid scrutiny of Gujarat campuses

AHMEDABAD: The ragging controversy that recently surfaced at Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College has now reached Government Medical College in Bhavnagar, raising fresh concerns over student safety and discipline at Gujarat's medical institutions.

At the centre of the latest controversy are 13 first-year postgraduate students from the Orthopaedics Department who have lodged a formal complaint against six senior students, alleging mental harassment, humiliation and financial exploitation. The complainants accused the seniors of forcing juniors to perform degrading acts, repeatedly write assigned tasks, arrange money for events and endure various forms of alleged harassment under the guise of seniority.

The complaint, submitted online, triggered the anti-ragging mechanism. Following the allegations, the college administration launched a formal inquiry and began collecting evidence.

Statements of all 13 complainants were recorded, after which the six accused students were summoned and questioned. Authorities have also sought supporting documents and explanations from the accused.

Providing details of the investigation, Dean Dr Chinmay Shah said the institution received the complaint two days ago and acted promptly.

He noted that the students had alleged multiple forms of harassment, including being forced to complete writing assignments, subjected to humiliating punishments and asked to bear expenses related to departmental activities.

Following the complaint, the anti-ragging squad initiated an inquiry in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and completed the first phase of the investigation.

Dr Shah said discussions were also held with faculty members and the Head of the Orthopaedics Department to gather additional inputs. Their observations have been included in the preliminary assessment, while necessary instructions have been issued to departmental authorities.

The matter, however, will not end with the squad's findings.