Fresh ragging allegations emerge at Bhavnagar Medical College amid scrutiny of Gujarat campuses

AHMEDABAD: The ragging controversy that recently surfaced at Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College has now reached Government Medical College in Bhavnagar, raising fresh concerns over student safety and discipline at Gujarat's medical institutions.
At the centre of the latest controversy are 13 first-year postgraduate students from the Orthopaedics Department who have lodged a formal complaint against six senior students, alleging mental harassment, humiliation and financial exploitation. The complainants accused the seniors of forcing juniors to perform degrading acts, repeatedly write assigned tasks, arrange money for events and endure various forms of alleged harassment under the guise of seniority.
The complaint, submitted online, triggered the anti-ragging mechanism. Following the allegations, the college administration launched a formal inquiry and began collecting evidence.
Statements of all 13 complainants were recorded, after which the six accused students were summoned and questioned. Authorities have also sought supporting documents and explanations from the accused.
Providing details of the investigation, Dean Dr Chinmay Shah said the institution received the complaint two days ago and acted promptly.
He noted that the students had alleged multiple forms of harassment, including being forced to complete writing assignments, subjected to humiliating punishments and asked to bear expenses related to departmental activities.
Following the complaint, the anti-ragging squad initiated an inquiry in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and completed the first phase of the investigation.
Dr Shah said discussions were also held with faculty members and the Head of the Orthopaedics Department to gather additional inputs. Their observations have been included in the preliminary assessment, while necessary instructions have been issued to departmental authorities.
The matter, however, will not end with the squad's findings.
Under NMC regulations, all documents and statements will now be reviewed by an independent committee. If evidence of ragging is established, the case will be placed before the Anti-Ragging Committee constituted under Supreme Court, NMC and UGC guidelines.
The committee will then hear both complainants and the accused before determining the extent of culpability and recommending action. The final report will subsequently be submitted to the dean.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has signalled a zero-tolerance approach.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on social media that three second-year postgraduate students of Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College had been suspended for periods ranging from six months to one year after an anti-ragging committee found them guilty of ragging first-year resident doctors.
Calling the issue extremely serious, Pansheriya said the state government was committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and fear-free academic environment. He emphasised that discipline, morality and student safety were non-negotiable and asserted that practices such as ragging had no place in Gujarat's educational institutions.
The minister also directed senior officials, the Bhavnagar Medical College dean and the anti-ragging committee to submit a detailed report on the allegations against the six senior students. He urged students across the state to reject ragging and instead promote mutual respect, compassion and cooperation on campuses.
With one medical college already witnessing suspensions and another facing serious allegations, Gujarat's medical education system is under increased scrutiny as authorities move to crack down on a practice that persists despite strict legal prohibitions.