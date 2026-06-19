Rockfall at Gujarat’s Pavagadh pilgrimage route kills two devotees, injures five amid heavy rains

AHMEDABAD: Two pilgrims were killed and five others injured after a massive rockfall, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, struck a key pilgrimage route to the Kalika Mata temple at Pavagadh in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district early Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Patiyapul on the route connecting Machi to the hilltop temple. Following overnight heavy rainfall, large boulders and debris suddenly dislodged from the hillside and fell onto the pathway where devotees were moving towards the shrine.

According to preliminary information, the rockfall took place between 5 and 6 am. Within moments, several pilgrims were trapped under the debris, triggering panic along the route. Fellow devotees and local residents rushed to help as rescue efforts began.

Emergency teams, including personnel from the Pavagadh ropeway service, were among the first responders, working alongside police, Fire and Rescue Services, and local authorities to carry out rescue operations under hazardous conditions.

Officials said two pilgrims died after being pulled out from under the debris, while five injured devotees were rescued and taken to Government Hospital in Halol for treatment.