AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, 8 others convicted in 2023 forest officials assault case

AHMEDABAD: In a significant verdict, the Narmada Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava in a high-profile case related to the alleged assault, intimidation and obstruction of duty of forest department personnel.

The case was filed in November 2023 by some forest officials, accusing Vasava of calling them to his residence and physically assaulting and threatening them while on duty.

The case quickly escalated into one of the most controversial political confrontations in the state, drawing widespread attention because of Vasava's stature as one of AAP's most prominent tribal faces in Gujarat.

Following the registration of the FIR, Vasava had surrendered before the court, setting in motion a lengthy judicial process that has now resulted in his conviction.

The Narmada court on Tuesday found a total of nine accused, including Vasava's wife, guilty in connection with the incident. The charges included assault on government employees, obstruction of public servants from discharging official duties and criminal intimidation.

The court is currently hearing arguments on punishment, with the final quantum of sentence expected to be announced later in the day.

During the course of hearing, the prosecution alleged that shots were fired during the confrontation to threaten forest officials.

Reacting to the verdict, government prosecutor Vandana Bhatt said, "A forest department officer was fired upon during the 2023 incident. The court has declared all nine accused, including Chaitar Vasava and his wife, guilty. The offences carry a maximum punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment. The hearing on sentencing is underway, and the exact punishment will be known after the court pronounces its order."

According to legal experts, the extent of the sentence imposed by the court will be crucial in determining whether the conviction could affect the AAP leader's continuation as an MLA.

Meanwhile, the verdict also came as a major challenge for the AAP, in a region where Vasava has emerged as one of its strongest tribal leaders.