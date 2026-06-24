Class 9 student sustains life-threatening injury after being attacked by classmate inside school washroom

AHMEDABAD: A disturbing incident from the Valod taluka of Tapi district has sent shockwaves through Gujarat after a 13-year-old girl, studying in Class 9 at High School (Ashram School), was allegedly attacked by her classmate, inside the school premises on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the accused student allegedly lured the victim to a washroom located on the third floor of the school building, on the pretext that something was stuck on her shirt.

However, moments after reaching the washroom, the situation allegedly turned violent.

The accused girl is said to have suddenly grabbed the victim by the throat, forced her to the ground and then launched a brutal assault using a sharp object that had allegedly been concealed beforehand. In the attack, the victim suffered a deep and grievous wound to her hand, triggering chaos and panic within the school campus.

As the injured student bled profusely, school authorities rushed her for emergency medical assistance. She was initially taken to a government facility in Vyara, where doctors provided urgent first aid to control the bleeding. However, given the severity of her condition, she was later shifted to a hospital in Surat for specialised treatment.