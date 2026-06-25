Gujarat seizes drugs worth Rs 13,600 crore in five years, over 5,300 arrested

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse on June 26, Gujarat Police said it has seized narcotic substances worth more than Rs 13,600 crore over the last five years, preventing them from reaching Gujarat and other states.

According to official data, more than 3,700 narcotics-related cases have been registered across the state and 5,346 accused have been arrested during the period. Gujarat Police has also seized over 1.36 lakh kilograms of narcotic substances.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the crackdown has created fear among drug traffickers and syndicates. "Today, drug traffickers are afraid to use Gujarat as a route to transport narcotics to other states. Our agencies have consistently targeted every link in the supply chain and ensured that narcotics do not reach the youth of Gujarat or the country."

Director General of Police G.S Malik said the seizures represent one of the largest anti-drug enforcement efforts by a state police force. He said Gujarat's operations have weakened several international drug trafficking networks.

"The Gujarat Government is implementing a strict zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers. Through coordinated operations, we have registered thousands of cases, arrested thousands of accused, and broken the backbone of several international drug smuggling networks."

The data shows a rise in enforcement activity, with 315 narcotics cases registered in 2020 compared to 584 cases recorded in the first five months of 2026.