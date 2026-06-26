Air Force Technical Officer who robbed Rs 1.51 crore from businessman in Ahmedabad arrested after two years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police have solved one of the city's most sensational armed robbery cases nearly two years after a businessman was shot in broad daylight and robbed of Rs 1.51 crore in the bustling Ahmedabad City’s Manek Chowk area.

The breakthrough came after investigators linked the weapon used in the crime to a stolen pistol recovered during an unrelated theft investigation in Jamnagar, leading to the arrest of an Indian Air Force technical officer.

The accused, identified as Deepak Booker (31), originally from Haryana and who worked with the Indian Air Force in Delhi, was arrested by Ahmedabad city’s Zone-3 Local Crime Branch (LCB).

According to police, the Indian Air Force technical officer's expertise, military training and detailed understanding of surveillance systems enabled him to execute the robbery with extraordinary precision, successfully evading investigators for nearly two years.

Addressing the media, Zone-3 DCP Rupal Solanki said that on July 16, 2024, a masked man wearing a red cap entered a trader's shop in Patasani Pol in Ahmedabad's Manek Chowk area, fired at the businessman, injuring him in the leg, and escaped with Rs 1.51 crore in cash.

A case was immediately registered at Khadia Police Station, but despite extensive efforts, the investigation failed to identify the culprit for almost two years.

When Khadia Police Inspector Langaria reopened several unresolved cases and closely examined the firearm used in the robbery. Followingly, forensic analysis revealed that the pistol matched a weapon reported stolen from the residence of a retired Air Force officer in Jamnagar in 2024.

Police officials said investigators traced the firearm to Air Force officer Deepak Booker. After coordinating with Air Force authorities in Delhi and conducting a search linked to the suspect, police recovered the pistol allegedly used in the robbery along with live ammunition.