Amit Shah launches cooperative-based Bharat Taxi service in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled the cooperative-based 'Bharat Taxi' service in Gujarat, projecting it as a people-centric alternative to private app-based taxi platforms and declaring that the initiative would eliminate the exploitation of both drivers and passengers.

The launch, held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, also marked the beginning of Shah's two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on June 27 and 28.

The event assumed both political and economic significance as the Centre showcased the cooperative sector's expanding role beyond agriculture and banking into the country's rapidly growing mobility ecosystem. Strengthening the rollout, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with key public institutions, including the airports at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, as well as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), GETCO, Ahmedabad Police and other government agencies, paving the way for operational expansion across Gujarat.

However, even as the launch projected confidence, concerns emerged from within the stakeholder community. Several taxi drivers present at the programme urged the government not to permit privately owned taxi operators to join the cooperative framework, arguing that unrestricted entry could dilute the very purpose of creating a driver-owned platform.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah asserted that Bharat Taxi had been conceptualised to end the long-standing exploitation allegedly faced by both drivers and commuters under private app-based taxi services.

"Today is a historic day for India's mobility sector. Private app-based taxi platforms have repeatedly faced complaints of charging excessive commissions, delaying payments to drivers and arbitrarily stopping registrations. Bharat Taxi has been established on a cooperative model to eliminate these problems. Here, there will not merely be a driver but a 'Sarathi'—a partner who is not just a service provider but also an owner of the cooperative institution," Shah said.