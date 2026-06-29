Gujarat police crack Rs 2.49 crore Rajkot robbery case; three arrested

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police have cracked arrested three accused in the Rs 2.49 crore robbery at the residence of Jitendrasinh Jadeja, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Shapar in Rajkot district, using drone surveillance, mobile tower dump analysis, CCTV footage and technical intelligence.

The three accused were identified as Bansingh alias Banna Hemraj Singad, Dinesh Setan Parmar and Setan Diwan. All the three accused are from Madhya Pradesh. They have been arrested and property worth Rs 76.86 lakh has been recovered. Police are searching for five absconding accused, including the alleged mastermind.

According to the police, the robbery took place on the wee hours of June 20. Police said the accused allegedly held Jadeja hostage before fleeing with Rs 2.47 crore in cash, gold ornaments worth about Rs 2 lakh and a licensed 12-bore rifle.

Rajkot Range IG Nirlipta Rai said the investigation was challenging as there was no clear CCTV footage and the accused dispersed soon after the crime.

"The accused divided the looted property immediately after the crime and escaped using three stolen motorcycles. Through technical investigation, drone surveillance, CCTV analysis and mobile tower dump data, our teams reconstructed their movements and successfully identified the suspects," Rai said.