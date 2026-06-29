Gujarat razes illegal structures on plots allotted to senior officials

AHMEDABAD: The Narmada district administration has launched a demolition drive against allegedly illegal constructions on government plots allotted to serving and retired senior government officials near the Statue of Unity.

The action follows proceedings to reclaim plots allotted in 2019 in the Gabhana-Garudeshwar area. According to officials, 13 senior government officials were allotted residential plots. Of these, six plots have already been surrendered or resumed by the government, two officials have obtained interim relief from the court, and demolition has begun on the remaining five properties.

The administration deployed 10 JCB machines and heavy police security to carry out the demolition. Officials said the operation was conducted on the Collector's orders.

The plots were allotted in 2019 by the then Narmada District Collector RS Ninama. Authorities later found that several beneficiaries had allegedly failed to construct residential buildings within the stipulated period under the allotment conditions.

Complaints also alleged that some constructions violated town planning norms and were being used or intended for commercial purposes instead of residential use. Questions were also raised over whether mandatory planning approvals had been obtained before construction.