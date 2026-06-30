Gujarat secures Rs 2,550 crore defence investment boost; 4,000 jobs expected

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat secured investment commitments worth Rs 2,550 crore from four companies to strengthen its aerospace and defence manufacturing sector. The agreements were signed during the fourth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Central Gujarat at GSFC University in Vadodara in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The investments are expected to generate over 4,000 jobs and expand manufacturing of defence systems, aerospace tooling, aircraft components, aircraft engines, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and related hardware.
Under the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), Dinesh Chandra Defence Systems Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 800 crore, Ram Aerospace & Defence LLP Rs 150 crore, Shree Khodiyar Heavy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Rs 100 crore and SRK Tektronix LLP Rs 1,500 crore. The projects will be set up in Kheda, Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.
Addressing entrepreneurs and startups, Rajnath Singh invited them to share suggestions for strengthening India's defence manufacturing sector.
"If startups or industries have any suggestions to make India self-reliant in defence and industrial production, tell us what you expect from the government. We want to hear your ideas," he said.
Responding to concerns raised by startups about reaching defence end users, Singh said, "I regularly meet defence startups and remain informed about the challenges they face. Officials are continuously issuing necessary directions wherever required. Even if there is no conference or meeting, startups can directly seek an appointment with the Defence Minister to discuss their concerns," he said.
Highlighting Gujarat's role in defence manufacturing, Singh said the state's industrial base and innovation ecosystem position it as a major hub for the sector.
"Today India's self-confidence has reached a stage where we are not merely imagining the future—we are creating it. Products designed, developed and manufactured in India should not only fulfil our national requirements but also serve global markets."
"As Gujarat continues its remarkable growth journey, I am confident the state will lead India's defence manufacturing capabilities and technological excellence," he added.
Using a military analogy, the union minister said, "India, riding on the chariot of self-reliance, is advancing confidently in today's global Kurukshetra. Gujarat will emerge as a vital pillar of India's defence manufacturing and innovation ecosystem."
Clarifying the government's approach, Singh said self-reliance does not mean isolation.
"For us, self-reliant India means an India that stands firmly on its own feet and works as an equal partner with the world. We wholeheartedly welcome collaboration with foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)."
He said the government has created a supportive ecosystem through transparent policies, ease of doing business reforms, technology transfer, testing infrastructure and research support.
"Our government is committed to building a supportive ecosystem for industries and entrepreneurs in every strategic sector," he said.
Singh said Gujarat's strong chemicals and petrochemicals sector could contribute significantly to defence manufacturing.
"Gujarat possesses industrial strength, youthful energy and innovation capacity. Together, these three forces can take India to unprecedented heights in defence manufacturing."
Referring to major projects in the state, Rajnath Singh said the K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery platform is manufactured in Gujarat and described the Tata-Airbus C-295 military aircraft project in Vadodara as a milestone.
"It is a matter of pride that Vadodara has become home to India's first private-sector military aircraft manufacturing facility. The Tata-Airbus C-295 project marks a historic chapter in India's aerospace journey," he said.
Highlighting the growth of the sector, Singh said, "In 2014, India's domestic defence production stood at only Rs 46,000 crore. Today it has increased to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore."
He said the rise in indigenous platforms, private-sector participation and startups has strengthened India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.