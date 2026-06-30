Gujarat secures Rs 2,550 crore defence investment boost; 4,000 jobs expected

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat secured investment commitments worth Rs 2,550 crore from four companies to strengthen its aerospace and defence manufacturing sector. The agreements were signed during the fourth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Central Gujarat at GSFC University in Vadodara in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The investments are expected to generate over 4,000 jobs and expand manufacturing of defence systems, aerospace tooling, aircraft components, aircraft engines, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and related hardware.

Under the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), Dinesh Chandra Defence Systems Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 800 crore, Ram Aerospace & Defence LLP Rs 150 crore, Shree Khodiyar Heavy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Rs 100 crore and SRK Tektronix LLP Rs 1,500 crore. The projects will be set up in Kheda, Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Addressing entrepreneurs and startups, Rajnath Singh invited them to share suggestions for strengthening India's defence manufacturing sector.

"If startups or industries have any suggestions to make India self-reliant in defence and industrial production, tell us what you expect from the government. We want to hear your ideas," he said.

Responding to concerns raised by startups about reaching defence end users, Singh said, "I regularly meet defence startups and remain informed about the challenges they face. Officials are continuously issuing necessary directions wherever required. Even if there is no conference or meeting, startups can directly seek an appointment with the Defence Minister to discuss their concerns," he said.