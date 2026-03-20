Unseasonal rain hits Gujarat, disrupts daily life

AHMEDABAD: A sudden weather shockwave swept across Gujarat on Thursday, as a powerful western disturbance collided with cyclonic circulation, unleashing rain, hail, and storm-force winds across more than 80 talukas, disrupting daily life, damaging infrastructure, and raising fresh fears for crops.

What began as a routine summer day rapidly spiralled into a statewide weather disturbance, as a volatile clash between a Western Disturbance and an active Cyclonic Circulation over North Pakistan and West Rajasthan triggered a chain reaction across Gujarat.

As these systems intensified, they pushed moisture-laden winds deep into the state, flipping the seasonal script and dragging Gujarat into sudden, monsoon-like chaos right in the middle of peak summer. The impact was immediate and widespread, with 80 talukas reporting rain, thunder, hailstorms, and fierce gusts, creating a weather pattern more typical of June than March.

Wind speeds surged between 50 to 70 kmph, sweeping dust clouds across cities, tearing down hoardings, and stripping trees bare, leaving visual trails of destruction across urban and rural belts alike. The heaviest blow came from Amreli, where Bagasara recorded a sharp two inches of rainfall, marking the highest in the state, while in Rajkot, intense cloudbursts over Chotila and Bhensan dumped over 1.5 inches of rain within just an hour, choking roads with sudden waterlogging and paralysing traffic flow.