93 custodial deaths reported in 2024–25: Gujarat Human Rights Commission report

AHMEDABAD: A disclosure in the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission’s 2024–25 report has flagged 93 custodial deaths across the state, with a heavy skew towards jail custody, triggering serious concerns over prison management, policing standards and accountability gaps.

In a revelation that raises uncomfortable questions about custodial safeguards, the “Gujarat State Human Rights Commission’s 19th annual administrative report” for 2024–25, tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, lays bare a stark reality: 93 deaths occurred in custody across the state in 2024–25.

Breaking down the data further sharpens the concern, 79 deaths took place in jail custody, while 14 occurred in police custody, exposing a clear imbalance that puts the spotlight squarely on prison conditions even as policing practices remain under scrutiny.

As the numbers unfold district by district, a troubling pattern begins to emerge, with urban centres dominating the fatality chart, indicating systemic stress in high-density custodial infrastructure.

At the top sits Ahmedabad City, reporting a staggering 27 custodial deaths, including 24 in jail custody and three in police custody, making it the single largest contributor to the state’s total.

This is followed by Rajkot City, where 14 deaths were recorded (11 in jail custody and three in police custody), reinforcing concerns over custodial oversight in major cities.

Meanwhile, Surat City logged nine deaths (seven in jail custody and two in police custody), and Vadodara City reported 10 deaths, all within jail custody, an anomaly that raises specific questions about prison administration in the city.