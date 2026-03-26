CAG flags 4.99 lakh unfit vehicles on Gujarat roads

A damning Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on Gujarat’s transport ecosystem exposes systemic regulatory collapse ranging from massive revenue leakages and data failures to serious road safety risks and weak enforcement across RTOs.

Report of the “Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the period ended March 2024” peels back layer after layer of systemic lapses and what begins as compliance failure quickly snowballs into a full-blown governance breakdown across Gujarat’s transport machinery.

At the core of the audit lies the functioning of the State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Offices, where scrutiny of VAHAN and SARATHI databases, backed by ground-level verification across nine RTOs from April 2019 to March 2024, reveals a pattern of weak controls, flawed data systems, and ineffective enforcement.

The first red flag emerges in vehicle registration compliance where a staggering 5,36,634 vehicles continued in limbo with expired Registration Certificates, yet neither were they declared scrapped nor renewed, directly translating into a revenue loss potential of Rs 88.58 crore, exposing how regulatory inaction is quietly draining state finances. This failure is compounded by faulty system controls, where incorrect vehicle categorisation and data entry errors distort the integrity of transport databases undermining not just revenue assessment but also policy planning.

The breakdown deepens further in permit enforcement, where authorities issued fitness certificates, permits, and Pollution Under Control Certificates without ensuring compliance or collecting due government revenue while 1,91,977 new vehicles were left without State permits as of March 2024, effectively operating outside the regulatory net.

Delays in permit issuance paint an even grimmer picture with timelines stretching from 31 days to a shocking 1,808 days, including 4,839 cases delayed beyond 500 days, highlighting administrative paralysis; simultaneously, 98,619 vehicles continued operating with expired permits, with neither owners applying for renewal nor authorities initiating action.