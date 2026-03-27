Gujarat: Data reveals high complaint clearance amid custodial death concerns

AHMEDABAD: A data report presented in the Gujarat Assembly shows a high rate of complaint disposal, while simultaneously highlighting a troubling concentration of deaths in prisons, especially in urban areas.

According to information provided by the state Home Department in Gujarat Assembly, the Gujarat State Police Complaints Authority (GSPCA) received 2,510 complaints against police in the last two years. Of these, 2,494 complaints have been disposed of, while only 16 cases remain pending as of December 31, 2025, indicating a near-complete disposal rate.

However, as the focus shifts beyond complaints, data from the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission’s 2024–25 report adds a critical dimension. The report records 93 custodial deaths across the state in 2024–25, bringing attention to conditions within custodial institutions.

A detailed breakdown of these figures shows a clear concentration within jail custody. Out of the total deaths, 79 occurred in jail custody, while 14 took place in police custody, underlining that the majority of fatalities are linked to prison environments.

District-wise data further highlights a strong urban skew. Ahmedabad City reported the highest number with 27 custodial deaths, including 24 in jail custody and three in police custody. Rajkot City followed with 14 deaths (11 in jail, three in police custody), while Vadodara City recorded 10 deaths, all within jail custody. Surat City reported nine deaths, including seven in jail custody and two in police custody.

The concentration of cases in major cities points towards increased custodial load in high-density urban centres. Additional data shared in the Assembly also highlighted incidents inside Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad.

Over the past two years, six suicide cases were reported in the jail, with four deaths in 2024 and two in 2025. The government stated that these incidents were linked to personal reasons, adding that action is being taken in accordance with rules.