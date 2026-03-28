Narendra Modi's Gujarat visit sparks row over student mobilisation

AHMEDABAD: As PM Modi gears up for a high-profile visit to Gujarat on March 31, a government directive mobilising students and teachers for his Sanand event has triggered a sharp political clash, with the Congress alleging “forced crowd-building” while flagging deep vacancies in technical education.

With the countdown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day Gujarat visit tightening, the focus has swiftly shifted from development inaugurations in Sanand to a brewing political storm over how the crowd is being assembled and at what cost to education.

At the centre of the controversy lies a circular issued by the Technical Education Commissioner, which directs government polytechnic and engineering colleges across the state to send students and faculty to attend the Prime Minister’s programme. What begins as logistical planning quickly spirals into a political flashpoint, as opposition voices question both the intent and the timing of such orders.

The Congress has seized on the directive, turning it into a broader indictment of the state’s education priorities.

In a sharply worded reaction, the party questioned the Commissioner’s approach, framing it as misplaced urgency. “Sir, when it comes to projecting popularity, students are ordered to be present in large numbers,” the Congress said in a pointed news-style response.

“But when seats in the same institutions have remained vacant for years, why has there been no similar urgency to fill them? If attendance can be enforced, why can’t accountability be ensured?”

The issue deepens as details emerge from across institutions where colleges have reportedly been instructed to send anywhere between 100 to 250 students each, alongside teaching staff. What appears as a coordinated mobilisation effort is being portrayed by the opposition as an administrative overreach that risks disrupting academic schedules.