A decade after Una flogging case, pain persists for dalits and adivasis in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the environment of hatred, discrimination and atrocities against Dalit and Adivasi communities in Gujarat has steadily intensified under the BJP government.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha also expressed solidarity with the victims of the 2016 Una flogging case and vowed to continue amplifying their voices until justice is served.

Gandhi made the remarks on social media while sharing a video of his recent interaction with a delegation of Dalit and Adivasi representatives from Gujarat, including those affected by the Una incident, in which self-proclaimed cow vigilantes flogged four youths.

“This meeting was deeply distressing and gave me much pause for reflection,” he said in his post accompanying the video.

The flogging incident occurred in Mota Samadhiyala village near Una town in Gir Somnath district on July 11, 2016, when four Dalit youths, as part of their traditional occupation, were skinning the carcass of a cow that had died earlier in another village.