Gujarat: BJP fields Harshad Parmar in Umreth bypoll, bets on legacy and youth

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Umreth bypoll is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fields Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar, son of the late MLA Govindbhai Parmar. The move reflects a calculated strategy that blends political legacy, local influence, and a potential sympathy factor ahead of voting on April 23.

The by-election was necessitated by the passing of Govindbhai Parmar, leaving both an emotional void and a political opportunity. The BJP has responded by nominating his 38-year-old son, Harshad Parmar, aiming to convert public goodwill into electoral support while maintaining continuity in leadership.

Harshad Parmar is not new to local politics. He currently serves as the Sarpanch of Chikhodara Gram Panchayat and is also the President of the Anand Taluka Sarpanch Association. His grassroots experience, visibility, and engagement in local governance are expected to strengthen his candidacy.

BJP spokesperson Anil Patel emphasized the party’s confidence in its choice, highlighting both the younger leader’s potential and the groundwork laid by his late father. The party is not just aiming to retain the seat but is targeting a larger victory margin.

With polling scheduled for April 23 and results to be announced on May 4, the campaign window is short, increasing the intensity of political activity. The contest is further heightened by evolving local dynamics, as leadership transitions from the late MLA to a younger figure.

While the BJP has made its move, attention now turns to opposition parties, whose candidate selection could significantly influence the outcome. As it stands, the Umreth bypoll is poised to be a closely watched battle where emotional appeal, political strategy, and grassroots strength will all play a decisive role.