PM Narendra Modi to unveil ₹19,800 crore worth projects in Gujarat on Tuesday

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday would inaugurate projects worth nearly ₹19,800 crore from Vav–Tharad spanning green energy, highways, railways, urban infrastructure, and mass housing.

From Vav–Tharad, the Prime Minister will not merely inaugurate projects but stitch together a multi-sector growth narrative where infrastructure, energy, mobility, and housing converge into a single, expansive push. At the core of this rollout lies a ₹10,921 crore investment under key Union ministries and significantly, it begins with energy ambition at scale.

At Khavda in Kutch, home to the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park, three critical power projects worth ₹3,645 crore will be unveiled, directly feeding thousands of megawatts into the national grid thereby tightening India’s grip on energy security while accelerating its green transition. And as energy flows, connectivity follows because parallelly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will trigger key highway expansions.

Foundation stones for the ₹705 crore Idar-Badoli four-lane bypass and the ₹575 crore Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur stretch will be laid, while the ambitious Ahmedabad-Dholera corridor spread across four packages worth over ₹5,000 crore will be formally inaugurated, reinforcing Gujarat’s industrial and logistics backbone.

Then comes the rail push where ₹891 crore worth of railway upgrades signal faster, denser connectivity. From the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma broad gauge line to doubling and quadrupling works across key freight corridors, the rail grid tightens and notably, the Khedbrahma-Himmatnagar-Asarva train will be flagged off, adding a fresh passenger link to the expanding network. But the narrative does not stop at central projects it sharply pivots to Gujarat’s own urban transformation engine. Out of ₹8,886 crore worth of state-led works, the Urban Development Department dominates with a ₹5,295.5 crore share clearly placing cities at the centre of growth.