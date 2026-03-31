Gujarat: Five killed in toxic smoke after fire breaks out in Surat home unit

AHMEDABAD: A tragic fire in Surat’s Limbayat area claimed the lives of five members of a family—four women and a young child—after toxic smoke from burning saree-packing materials rapidly filled their home.

What began as a routine morning inside a modest two-storey house in the Mithi Khadi locality turned into a deadly disaster within minutes. Around 11 am, a fire broke out in Bethi Colony, but it wasn’t the flames that proved most lethal—it was the thick, poisonous smoke that spread swiftly, suffocating those inside before they could escape.

Residents, alarmed by smoke billowing from the house, quickly alerted emergency services. Fire teams from nearby stations and ambulance crews rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. However, by the time firefighters gained control of the situation, the damage had already been done.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the residence also functioned as a saree-packing unit. Large quantities of sarees, foam sheets, and chemical-based materials were stored inside, creating a highly flammable and hazardous environment. Officials believe the incident may have started with a spark from an electrical switchboard, which ignited nearby foam materials. Instead of producing immediate flames, the materials released dense, toxic fumes that rapidly spread through the enclosed space.

According to Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh, the victims had no time to react as the smoke engulfed the house. Deputy Superintendent of Police V M Jadeja explained that the family, involved in saree-packing work, was exposed to dangerous gases generated during the fire, leading to fatal suffocation.