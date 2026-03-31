PM Modi launches semiconductor facility in Sanand, underscores Gujarat’s global chip ambitions

AHMEDABAD: On his second visit to Gujarat within a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a semiconductor facility in Sanand after unveiling a Jain heritage museum in Gandhinagar, signalling the state’s growing role in India’s global chip manufacturing ambitions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Gujarat with a calibrated political and economic message rooted in heritage and powered by high technology, marking his second visit to the state within a month and underscoring its centrality in India’s development narrative.
The day began on a symbolic note in Gandhinagar, where Modi inaugurated the ‘Samrat Samprati Museum’ at Koba on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, a move that seamlessly anchored cultural pride with governance optics, before pivoting towards India’s technological ambitions.
From heritage to hardware, the Prime Minister moved to Sanand, now emerging as the nerve centre of India’s semiconductor push, where he inaugurated the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility of Keynes Semicon, turning rhetoric into tangible industrial momentum.
Addressing the gathering, Modi framed Sanand’s global ambitions in striking terms, declaring, “The products manufactured here will travel to America and from there to the entire world. This is not just manufacturing, this is India building a bridge between Sanand and Silicon Valley.”
He further revealed that the plant is already supplying intelligent power modules to a California-based firm, adding, “The very first batch produced here has been pre-booked for export. This reflects global trust in Indian capability.”
This inauguration carries deeper strategic weight, coming barely weeks after production commenced at Micron Technology’s facility in Gujarat, effectively making it the second semiconductor unit to go operational in the state within a month and accelerating India’s long-awaited chip manufacturing ecosystem.
With numbers reinforcing the narrative, the Keynes facility alone is set to produce 6 million chips per day, while Micron is expected to add another 1 million daily units by 2027, pushing Gujarat’s combined output towards 7 million semiconductors per day and placing it firmly on the global supply map.
Beyond immediate output, the Prime Minister broadened the canvas, pointing to a larger industrial blueprint: four semiconductor plants have been approved in Gujarat, three in Sanand and one in Dholera, with upcoming projects by CG Power and Industrial Solutions and the Tata-PSMC consortium poised to further deepen the ecosystem.
Reinforcing the policy backbone, Modi linked this industrial surge to the India Semiconductor Mission launched in 2021, stating, “When global supply chains broke during the pandemic, India decided not to remain dependent. We chose to become a semiconductor hub.”
He added that investments worth ₹1.60 lakh crore are already underway across six states, building a resilient and secure technology infrastructure.
Taking the argument further into the future, Modi positioned the decade as decisive, asserting, “This is India’s decade. India is not just witnessing change, it is leading change. From AI to fintech, the world is recognising India’s reliability and innovation.” He emphasised that indigenous chip production is key to ensuring both technological sovereignty and energy security.
Highlighting the ecosystem approach, he noted that over 400 universities and start-ups have been empowered to design semiconductor technologies, alongside the planned rollout of training centres to create a skilled workforce, signalling a shift from assembly to innovation-led growth.
The economic potential, he argued, is significant. “India’s semiconductor market, currently valued at Rs 4.5 lakh crore, is projected to cross ₹9 lakh crore by the end of this decade. This reflects the scale of opportunity before us,” Modi said, underlining the government’s target to meet domestic demand through local production.
Yet, even amid this high-technology push, the Prime Minister returned to his cultural messaging, drawing a symbolic arc between the day’s two events.
“From ‘Jad Se Judna’ in Gandhinagar to ‘Jagat Se Judna’ in Sanand, Gujarat is showing how India connects its roots with the world,” he remarked, framing the state as both a custodian of tradition and a catalyst of global technological transformation.
In one sweep, the visit stitched together identity, industry and ambition, positioning Gujarat not just as a political stronghold but as the frontline of India’s semiconductor revolution.