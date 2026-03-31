PM Modi launches semiconductor facility in Sanand, underscores Gujarat’s global chip ambitions

AHMEDABAD: On his second visit to Gujarat within a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a semiconductor facility in Sanand after unveiling a Jain heritage museum in Gandhinagar, signalling the state’s growing role in India’s global chip manufacturing ambitions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Gujarat with a calibrated political and economic message rooted in heritage and powered by high technology, marking his second visit to the state within a month and underscoring its centrality in India’s development narrative.

The day began on a symbolic note in Gandhinagar, where Modi inaugurated the ‘Samrat Samprati Museum’ at Koba on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, a move that seamlessly anchored cultural pride with governance optics, before pivoting towards India’s technological ambitions.

From heritage to hardware, the Prime Minister moved to Sanand, now emerging as the nerve centre of India’s semiconductor push, where he inaugurated the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility of Keynes Semicon, turning rhetoric into tangible industrial momentum.

Addressing the gathering, Modi framed Sanand’s global ambitions in striking terms, declaring, “The products manufactured here will travel to America and from there to the entire world. This is not just manufacturing, this is India building a bridge between Sanand and Silicon Valley.”

He further revealed that the plant is already supplying intelligent power modules to a California-based firm, adding, “The very first batch produced here has been pre-booked for export. This reflects global trust in Indian capability.”

This inauguration carries deeper strategic weight, coming barely weeks after production commenced at Micron Technology’s facility in Gujarat, effectively making it the second semiconductor unit to go operational in the state within a month and accelerating India’s long-awaited chip manufacturing ecosystem.