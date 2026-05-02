Gujarat local body polls: BJP win in Banaskantha overshadowed by row over Vishwakarma’s remark

A decisive electoral win for the BJP in Gujarat’s Banaskantha has quickly been overshadowed by a controversy, after remarks by state party chief Jagdish Vishwakarma sparked widespread backlash and escalated into a broader political confrontation.

The party had gathered in Chadotar, near Palanpur, for a “Vijay Vishwas Sammelan” intended to celebrate what it described as a significant breakthrough in a region long considered a Congress stronghold. Instead, the event became the focal point of criticism following Vishwakarma’s comments targeting Congress MP Geniben Thakor and MLA Jignesh Mevani.

In his speech, Vishwakarma claimed the BJP had “snatched seats from the folds of Geniben’s saree pallu,” a metaphor that drew immediate condemnation for being personal and disrespectful. While he also referenced the debate around the Nari Vandana Act—arguing that women voters had rejected the Congress—the remark itself quickly became the center of the controversy.

Thakor responded sharply, accusing the BJP leader of lowering the standard of political discourse. She described the statement as offensive and incompatible with democratic values, adding that it amounted to an insult to women’s dignity. She demanded a public apology and urged senior BJP leadership to take note.

In a social media post, Rahul Gandhi criticized Vishwakarma’s remarks as indicative of what he called an “anti-women mindset” within the BJP, framing the controversy as part of a wider debate on respect, gender, and political accountability.

What began as a celebratory moment for the BJP has thus evolved into a flashpoint, intensifying political tensions in Gujarat. Thakor has since gone a step further, openly challenging Vishwakarma to contest against her in Banaskantha in the 2027 elections—signaling that the dispute may carry lasting electoral implications.