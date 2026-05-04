Gujarat Police bust ‘love guru’ scam exploiting women via social media

In a disturbing case that highlights the darker side of online exploitation, Gujarat Police have uncovered a sophisticated “Love Guru” scam that targeted hundreds of women through social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Rajnish Govindlal Bhargava from Bikaner, allegedly operated under the fabricated identity of “Pooja Kinnar Guruma,” posing as a transgender astrologer offering solutions for relationship and marital problems. Presenting himself as a spiritual healer with supernatural abilities, he used Instagram accounts and targeted advertisements on Facebook to attract vulnerable individuals seeking emotional support.

According to investigators, the accused reached out to nearly 300 women each day, converting around 60 to 65 into paying clients. Victims were charged between Rs 3,000 and Rs 15,000 for so-called rituals, including “vashikaran” and other spiritual interventions. What initially appeared to be guidance and reassurance gradually evolved into a calculated pattern of manipulation.

Police say the accused collected personal information and photographs from victims under the pretext of performing rituals, maintaining frequent contact through multiple phone numbers to build trust. Over time, the interactions allegedly took a coercive turn. Edited images were used to threaten victims, pressuring them into participating in explicit video calls under the guise of ritual purification.

These calls were reportedly recorded without consent, creating explicit material that was later used for blackmail. Victims were threatened with the release of these images and videos if they failed to make additional payments. In one documented case, a victim was extorted of Rs 1.43 lakh through repeated demands.

Authorities believe the operation functioned as a coordinated racket involving at least three individuals, with total proceeds estimated between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh over the past two to two-and-a-half years.