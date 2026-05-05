‘Operation Mule 2.0’ uncovers Rs 53 crore scam, links to Baba Siddique case emerge

Gujarat police have uncovered a major cyber fraud network as part of “Operation Mule 2.0,” exposing a Rs 53.55 crore scam that spans multiple states and has possible links to the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case.

The operation, led by the state’s Cyber Centre of Excellence, has so far resulted in the detection of 132 cyber fraud cases and the arrest of 10 individuals from Anand. What initially appeared to be a localized crackdown soon revealed a far more complex and technologically sophisticated criminal syndicate operating across cities such as Ahmedabad.

Investigators say the group relied on an elaborate “mule account” system to channel illicit funds. In this setup, a few individuals opened bank accounts in their names, while handlers controlled the transactions. Other members of the network managed the movement of money across digital platforms, often converting it into USDT cryptocurrency to avoid detection.

Authorities identified 197 bank accounts linked to the racket, all allegedly used to receive, distribute, and obscure fraudulent proceeds. Officials estimate that Rs 53.55 crore was routed through these accounts, siphoned from victims across different states using tactics such as fake identities, phishing attempts, and fraudulent digital communications.

The investigation took a more serious turn when police revealed that one of the accused, identified as Sabirmiya, had previously provided a mule account to individuals allegedly connected to the murder of Baba Siddique in Maharashtra. This development has prompted a parallel probe into potential links between cybercrime networks and organized criminal activity.