BJP set for clean sweep in Gujarat Rajya Sabha as Congress era ends After 66 years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is racing towards a historic political turning point. After June 21, the Congress is set to lose its final foothold in the Rajya Sabha from the state, as BJP’s brute majority all but guarantees an unopposed sweep of all four seats. In a first since the state’s formation, the Upper House will have zero Congress presence from Gujarat effectively ending a 66-year chapter of its parliamentary voice.
A long-debated slogan of a “Congress-free India” is now finding a sharp, symbolic echo in Gujarat and the turning point is imminent. As the term of Shaktisinh Gohil, the last Congress face from Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha, ends on June 21, the party is staring at a complete wipeout from the Upper House representation of the state.
And this is not just routine political churn it is a structural collapse driven by numbers. With only 12 MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the Congress simply lacks the arithmetic strength to even field a candidate. That numerical deficit seamlessly converts into a political vacuum, one that the BJP is poised to fill without a contest.
The timing further sharpens the narrative. Elections for 26 Rajya Sabha seats across the country, including four from Gujarat, are due soon, likely in late May or early June. As four incumbents, Narhari Amin, Ram Mokaria, Ramilaben Bara (all BJP), and Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress), prepare to retire, the stage is set for a clean sweep.
The outcome appears almost predetermined. The BJP, with a commanding 162 MLAs, comfortably exceeds the required threshold of 144 votes for four seats. In contrast, the Congress remains sidelined, while smaller parties, AAP with four MLAs, one from the Samajwadi Party, and two Independents, are numerically insignificant in this contest.
This inevitability makes the moment historic. For the first time since Gujarat’s formation, the Congress will have no representation in the Rajya Sabha from the state. A political legacy that once defined Gujarat’s parliamentary voice now stands erased, at least for the foreseeable future.
Yet, beneath this certainty lies another layer of intrigue: candidate selection. The BJP has a track record of springing surprises, often balancing caste equations, regional representation, and strategic messaging. With speculation that sitting MPs may not be re-nominated, the party could once again opt for fresh and unexpected faces.
Gujarat’s current Rajya Sabha composition already reflects the BJP’s dominance, featuring prominent figures such as J. P. Nadda and S. Jaishankar, alongside regional representatives including Mayank Nayak, Govind Dholakia, Jashwant Singh Parmar, Babu Desai, and Kesari Dev Singh Jhala.
Interestingly, the possibility of nominating “outsider” candidates from Gujarat appears slim this time, as internal balancing takes precedence. Long-term considerations are also at play, with figures such as S. Jaishankar, Babu Desai, and Kesari Dev Singh Jhala set to serve until 2029.
Stepping back, the mechanics of the Rajya Sabha provide further context. The Upper House, with a maximum strength of 250 members, operates on a rotational system, with one-third of members retiring every two years and each serving a six-year term. Gujarat contributes 11 members to this national chamber, making its political alignment significant in shaping broader parliamentary dynamics.
While history includes BJP leaders such as Arun Jaitley, Purushottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Smriti Irani serving multiple terms from Gujarat, the current moment marks not continuity but a decisive political shift.
As June approaches, one thing is becoming unmistakably clear: Gujarat’s Rajya Sabha map is set to turn entirely saffron, leaving the Congress, for now, without a voice in it.