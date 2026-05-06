BJP set for clean sweep in Gujarat Rajya Sabha as Congress era ends After 66 years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is racing towards a historic political turning point. After June 21, the Congress is set to lose its final foothold in the Rajya Sabha from the state, as BJP’s brute majority all but guarantees an unopposed sweep of all four seats. In a first since the state’s formation, the Upper House will have zero Congress presence from Gujarat effectively ending a 66-year chapter of its parliamentary voice.

A long-debated slogan of a “Congress-free India” is now finding a sharp, symbolic echo in Gujarat and the turning point is imminent. As the term of Shaktisinh Gohil, the last Congress face from Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha, ends on June 21, the party is staring at a complete wipeout from the Upper House representation of the state.

And this is not just routine political churn it is a structural collapse driven by numbers. With only 12 MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the Congress simply lacks the arithmetic strength to even field a candidate. That numerical deficit seamlessly converts into a political vacuum, one that the BJP is poised to fill without a contest.

The timing further sharpens the narrative. Elections for 26 Rajya Sabha seats across the country, including four from Gujarat, are due soon, likely in late May or early June. As four incumbents, Narhari Amin, Ram Mokaria, Ramilaben Bara (all BJP), and Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress), prepare to retire, the stage is set for a clean sweep.