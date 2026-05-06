Pakistani boat seized in Gujarat’s Kutch coast

AHMEDABAD: At Gujarat's Kutch coast, the BSF seized an unlicensed Pakistani boat in the sensitive Harami Nala creek zone prompting intensified patrolling, surveillance, and a full-scale coastal crackdown amid rising infiltration fears.

The Border Security Force has sharpened its focus on a growing infiltration threat in the sensitive Harami Nala creek zone in Gujarat’s Kutch.

Acting on heightened alert, BSF jawans intercepted an unlicensed Pakistani boat drifting suspiciously in the treacherous waters of Harami Nala, an area long flagged as a hotspot for cross-border incursions.

As the investigation unfolded, officials discovered fishing nets and equipment inside the boat yet significantly, no explosives or contraband were recovered.

But that absence has deepened the mystery, raising questions about whether the vessel was abandoned mid-mission or used as a decoy in a larger cross-border network.

A senior security official stated, "The boat's origin and movement pattern are under detailed scrutiny. Even in the absence of explosives, such recoveries in sensitive zones cannot be treated lightly."