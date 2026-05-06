Pakistani boat seized in Gujarat’s Kutch coast

AHMEDABAD: At Gujarat's Kutch coast, the BSF seized an unlicensed Pakistani boat in the sensitive Harami Nala creek zone prompting intensified patrolling, surveillance, and a full-scale coastal crackdown amid rising infiltration fears.
The Border Security Force has sharpened its focus on a growing infiltration threat in the sensitive Harami Nala creek zone in Gujarat’s Kutch.
Acting on heightened alert, BSF jawans intercepted an unlicensed Pakistani boat drifting suspiciously in the treacherous waters of Harami Nala, an area long flagged as a hotspot for cross-border incursions.
As the investigation unfolded, officials discovered fishing nets and equipment inside the boat yet significantly, no explosives or contraband were recovered.
But that absence has deepened the mystery, raising questions about whether the vessel was abandoned mid-mission or used as a decoy in a larger cross-border network.
A senior security official stated, "The boat's origin and movement pattern are under detailed scrutiny. Even in the absence of explosives, such recoveries in sensitive zones cannot be treated lightly."
And that's precisely why the response has been swift and sweeping.
Because this isn't an isolated incident, it fits into a worrying pattern.
Over the past few Months, the Kutch coastline has seen repeated recoveries of narcotics consignments, unidentified drone debris, and suspicious maritime movement, each incident adding another layer to an already volatile security landscape.
Connecting these dots, authorities have now launched an aggressive, multi-agency coastal sweep. From Mandvi to Harami Nala, Marine Police units and BSF teams are conducting relentless search operations, tightening the noose across every vulnerable entry point.
Simultaneously, technological surveillance has been ramped up along the international border. Drones, radar systems, and night-vision monitoring are now operating at peak intensity to detect even the slightest infiltration attempt.