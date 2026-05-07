Don runs Gujarat’s SBI heist from Bihar prison, Rs 50 lakh loot trail exposed

AHMEDABAD: A 50 lakh bank robbery at SBI’s Varachha branch in Gujarat’s Surat has unraveled into a multi-state crime conspiracy with links stretching from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh, all controlled by an inmate of a Bihar jail.

Crime Branch investigations have revealed that the mastermind, notorious gangster Kundan Kumar alias Kundan Bhagat, allegedly orchestrated the entire operation from Patna’s Beur Jail using encrypted communication apps, while his gang conducted months of reconnaissance before executing the heist on April 27, during the Surat civic polls.

Crime Branch officials said the gang had conducted reconnaissance of nearly 10 bank branches across Surat before finalising the SBI branch in Varachha. The robbers allegedly chose the location strategically because metro construction in the area had reduced public movement and visibility.

Even more alarmingly, the gang reportedly timed the robbery during the Surat Municipal Corporation election period, calculating that a large portion of the police force would remain occupied with election duties. Investigators say the gang struck on the second day of polling when deployment on city roads was comparatively thinner.

Within minutes, the robbers stormed the bank and escaped with Rs 50 lakh in cash, triggering panic across the city.

None of the robbers attempted to cover their faces during the heist. Their movements and faces were captured clearly in CCTV cameras installed inside the bank. Crime Branch teams later matched the footage with criminal databases available through central agency portals, leading investigators to gradually identify the accused one after another.