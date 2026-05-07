Gujarat BJP MLA's 'vote for Congress' remark sparks controversy; MLA terms it conspiracy

AHMEDABAD: A viral video of BJP MLA Jitu Somani asking a person to “vote for Congress instead of BJP” has triggered a controversy in Gujarat’s Morbi district.

The MLA called it a “Congress conspiracy” and warned of legal action against those behind the viral campaign.

The video, reportedly shot before the local body polls, shows a casual interaction between the MLA and another person near the Wankaner Market Yard.

Somani is seen sitting among party workers when a man from Daldi village approaches him and praises the BJP MLA for ensuring water supply in the area. The villager is heard saying that he owns 50 bighas of land and that the community had benefited immensely after water was released, adding that they would vote only for BJP.

Hearing the remarks, Somani appears visibly agitated, and amid the heated exchange, he is allegedly heard bluntly telling the man to vote for Congress instead of BJP.

As the video spread like wildfire, opposition voices seized the opportunity to corner the BJP, while whispers of internal dissatisfaction and factionalism within the party also began surfacing in political circles across Morbi and Saurashtra.

Facing mounting backlash, MLA Jitu Somani came out strongly with his clarification and dismissed the entire episode as a “planned provocation” orchestrated by Congress supporters.

“The person who recorded the video is a hardcore Congressman. He deliberately came to provoke and prank me. Since his intentions were wrong, I too responded sarcastically and asked him to vote for Congress,” Somani said.