Family of four drowns in Gujarat's Narmada canal in alleged suicide attempt

AHMEDABAD: Four members of a family including two minor girls were feared drowned in the Narmada main canal in Kheda's Kapadvanj taluk on Thursday. Police are not ruling the possibility of a mass suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Sapnaben Solanki, her husband Vinubhai, their three-year-old daughter Niti, and their three-month-old infant.

According to the police, Sapnaben allegedly jumped into the canal with her two young children. Upon discovering what had happened, Vinubhai rushed to the scene and leaped into the water in a desperate attempt to rescue his family. However, the canal’s dangerous depth and intense flow proved insurmountable; the rescue effort turned fatal as the strong undercurrent rapidly overwhelmed all four individuals, carrying them away before they could be reached.

Upon information, Kapadvanj Fire Brigade with local swimmers, along with the police team rushed to the spot and launched an extensive search operation in the canal.

The bodies of all four have been recovered and shifted for postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s father, Atarsumba police has filed a case and started investigation.

(Assistance for those in distress: Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre at 044-24640050)