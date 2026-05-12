High-security Gujarat jail breach: Convict walks out of Sabarmati prison

Sabarmati Central Jail, considered Gujarat’s most secure prison, is facing intense scrutiny after a life convict accused in murder and POCSO cases allegedly escaped from inside the high-security facility, exposing serious lapses in prison administration and surveillance.

The incident came to light during a routine headcount inside Bada Chakkar Yard No. 4, where 33 inmates were officially lodged. However, jail staff discovered that only 32 prisoners were present. The missing inmate was identified as life convict Malde Ramabhai Parmar.

Following the discovery, prison authorities launched an extensive search operation across the jail premises, including barracks, corridors and internal compounds. When the inmate could not be traced, officials reviewed CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events.

According to investigators, the footage allegedly shows Parmar walking out of the Bada Chakkar yard, bypassing prison personnel and eventually exiting through the jail’s main gate before disappearing.

The escape has raised serious questions about security arrangements at Sabarmati Central Jail, long regarded as Gujarat’s highest-security prison. Authorities are now examining how a convict serving a life sentence managed to cross multiple security checkpoints without being stopped.

Investigators said Parmar was convicted in connection with serious offences, including murder and charges under the POCSO Act, registered in 2023 at Kamalbagh Police Station in Porbandar. In 2025, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was initially lodged in Porbandar jail before being transferred to Rajkot and later shifted to Sabarmati Central Jail after his health reportedly deteriorated.

Sources linked to the investigation said inmates assigned fixed-term internal work duties are often allowed limited movement within prison premises. However, jail protocol requires such prisoners to remain under continuous supervision by prison staff.