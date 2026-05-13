Gujarat executes major bureaucratic overhaul after local body polls

AHMEDABAD: Just days after the conclusion of local self-government elections, the Gujarat government has carried out one of the largest bureaucratic reshuffles in recent years, transferring 72 IAS officers across key administrative positions in the state.

In an early morning order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday, the government reassigned officers serving as district collectors, municipal commissioners and heads of major government bodies, signalling a clear shift toward faster policy execution and tighter administrative control.

By the time offices opened, Gujarat’s administrative landscape had already been redrawn.

The timing of the reshuffle is being viewed as significant. With the local body elections now over, the government appears to have moved swiftly from the electoral phase into governance mode, repositioning senior bureaucrats to drive development projects and strengthen implementation at the ground level.

A major focus of the exercise has been the state’s newly formed municipalities. Elections were recently held in nine municipalities created around 18 months ago, and commissioners in eight of those civic bodies have now been replaced. Porbandar Municipality was the only exception.

The move comes ahead of the formal installation of newly elected mayors and office-bearers. Officials indicated that the elected wings of these municipalities are expected to assume charge only after the newly appointed commissioners take over in the next two days, underlining the government’s emphasis on establishing administrative control before political leadership steps in.

Several senior officers have also been shifted into influential policy and departmental roles.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner D.N. Modi has been appointed Gandhinagar Development Commissioner, a key post linked to urban expansion and infrastructure planning around the state capital.

Ahmedabad Collector Sujit Kumar has been transferred as Special Commissioner of State Tax, while Surat Collector Dr. Saurabh Pardhi has been appointed Director of the Civil Supplies Department. Bharuch Collector Gaurang Makwana has been moved to head the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), which plays a central role in the state’s renewable energy initiatives.