Gujarat executes major bureaucratic overhaul after local body polls

AHMEDABAD: Just days after the conclusion of local self-government elections, the Gujarat government has carried out one of the largest bureaucratic reshuffles in recent years, transferring 72 IAS officers across key administrative positions in the state.
In an early morning order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday, the government reassigned officers serving as district collectors, municipal commissioners and heads of major government bodies, signalling a clear shift toward faster policy execution and tighter administrative control.
By the time offices opened, Gujarat’s administrative landscape had already been redrawn.
The timing of the reshuffle is being viewed as significant. With the local body elections now over, the government appears to have moved swiftly from the electoral phase into governance mode, repositioning senior bureaucrats to drive development projects and strengthen implementation at the ground level.
A major focus of the exercise has been the state’s newly formed municipalities. Elections were recently held in nine municipalities created around 18 months ago, and commissioners in eight of those civic bodies have now been replaced. Porbandar Municipality was the only exception.
The move comes ahead of the formal installation of newly elected mayors and office-bearers. Officials indicated that the elected wings of these municipalities are expected to assume charge only after the newly appointed commissioners take over in the next two days, underlining the government’s emphasis on establishing administrative control before political leadership steps in.
Several senior officers have also been shifted into influential policy and departmental roles.
Jamnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner D.N. Modi has been appointed Gandhinagar Development Commissioner, a key post linked to urban expansion and infrastructure planning around the state capital.
Ahmedabad Collector Sujit Kumar has been transferred as Special Commissioner of State Tax, while Surat Collector Dr. Saurabh Pardhi has been appointed Director of the Civil Supplies Department. Bharuch Collector Gaurang Makwana has been moved to head the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), which plays a central role in the state’s renewable energy initiatives.
Meanwhile, Narmada-Rajpipla Collector Sanjay Modi has been appointed Executive Director of the Gujarat State Tribal Development Residential Educational Institution Society (GSTDREIS), and Morbi Collector Kiran Zaveri has been posted as Commissioner of Nadiad Municipal Corporation.
The government has also assigned additional charge of several departments and corporations to select officers, a move aimed at ensuring continuity while expediting administrative processes.
Sources in administrative circles said the reshuffle had been planned for some time but was deferred due to the election process. Several collectors had recently received promotions, though their transfers were deliberately postponed to avoid disrupting election management and governance during polling.
Now, with the elections complete, many of those promoted officers have been moved into secretariat-level and policy-oriented roles.
The broader message behind the reshuffle appears to reflect the government’s evolving administrative strategy — deploying experienced IAS officers not only in district administration but directly in positions where policy decisions are implemented and flagship projects are monitored.
The reshuffle has also ended several long-standing “additional charge” arrangements under which departments and civic bodies were functioning temporarily without full-time leadership. By making regular appointments, the government is aiming to improve accountability and speed up decision-making.
Urban bodies such as Morbi, Navsari, Mehsana and Vapi — all relatively new municipalities — have emerged as key focus areas in this restructuring exercise. In each case, administrative leadership has been changed ahead of the activation of the elected civic bodies.
Within bureaucratic circles, the transfers are being interpreted as more than a routine administrative exercise. Many see it as a post-election governance reset — a carefully timed overhaul designed to align the state administration with the government’s next phase of development and execution priorities.
With 72 IAS officers reassigned overnight, Gujarat’s administrative machinery has entered a new phase of governance almost immediately after the elections.