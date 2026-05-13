Gujarat leaders adopt austerity measures, cut convoys, travel amid PM's fuel conservation push

Officials indicated that the initiative is aimed at making austerity a part of governance culture rather than a symbolic gesture, with an emphasis on reducing inconvenience to the public caused by VIP movements.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has also adopted similar measures, deciding to prefer travel by ST buses and trains wherever possible instead of helicopters and airplanes. He has also reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy and urged citizens to adopt bicycles and electric vehicles to help reduce pollution and fuel consumption. He said fuel conservation is not only an economic necessity but also an environmental responsibility.

The impact of the Prime Minister’s appeal has also been reflected in political and administrative decisions beyond routine protocol. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi cancelled a scheduled foreign visit to the United States for a Gujarati convention organised by the Federation of Gujarati Associations of USA (FOGAUSA), citing the Prime Minister’s call to avoid non-essential foreign travel for a year.

“Explaining the decision, Sanghvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to postpone non-essential foreign travel for a year should be followed seriously,” the report noted. He added that citizens of Gujarat must support measures taken in the interest of the country’s economic self-reliance.

At the Union and state levels as well, similar steps have been taken. Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil announced that he would stop using the piloting car allotted under security protocol until fuel prices stabilise. Gujarat Health Minister Praful Panseria also decided not to use his pilot vehicle, as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption and public expenditure.

The series of measures, from reduced convoys and cancelled foreign visits to ministers voluntarily giving up pilot vehicles and the Governor opting for public transport, reflects a broader push in Gujarat to project austerity in governance and reduce the culture of VIP privilege.