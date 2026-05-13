Rising input costs and global headwinds strain Gujarat’s textile backbone

Gujarat’s textile industry—widely regarded as the backbone of India’s man-made fibre (MMF) segment—is facing one of the most severe financial downturns in its recent history, with South Gujarat’s textile hub of Surat at the epicentre of the crisis.

A combination of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices, escalating yarn costs, subdued global demand, and mounting trade pressures has pushed the sector into deep distress. Industry estimates suggest losses of around ₹2,500–₹3,000 crore over the past 60 days, with many weaving units now operating at nearly half their installed capacity.

Surat, one of India’s largest textile production centres, is currently witnessing what industry stakeholders describe as a “perfect storm” of cost inflation and weak market absorption. What began as an external shock linked to geopolitical instability has rapidly translated into a structural strain on the region’s textile economy, squeezing margins for manufacturers, traders, and allied workers alike.

At the heart of the crisis is the sharp rise in crude oil prices, which has directly impacted the MMF value chain. Since most synthetic textile production relies heavily on petroleum-derived raw materials, higher crude rates have pushed up yarn prices significantly. While input costs have surged, fabric prices in the market have not adjusted accordingly, creating a widening gap between production cost and realisation.

According to Ashok Jirawala, President of the Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association (FOGWA), many manufacturers are now being forced to sell below production cost in order to sustain operations. He noted that daily losses across the region have become a persistent burden, driven by the mismatch between rising input costs and stagnant market prices.