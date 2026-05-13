Rising input costs and global headwinds strain Gujarat’s textile backbone

Gujarat’s textile industry—widely regarded as the backbone of India’s man-made fibre (MMF) segment—is facing one of the most severe financial downturns in its recent history, with South Gujarat’s textile hub of Surat at the epicentre of the crisis.
A combination of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices, escalating yarn costs, subdued global demand, and mounting trade pressures has pushed the sector into deep distress. Industry estimates suggest losses of around ₹2,500–₹3,000 crore over the past 60 days, with many weaving units now operating at nearly half their installed capacity.
Surat, one of India’s largest textile production centres, is currently witnessing what industry stakeholders describe as a “perfect storm” of cost inflation and weak market absorption. What began as an external shock linked to geopolitical instability has rapidly translated into a structural strain on the region’s textile economy, squeezing margins for manufacturers, traders, and allied workers alike.
At the heart of the crisis is the sharp rise in crude oil prices, which has directly impacted the MMF value chain. Since most synthetic textile production relies heavily on petroleum-derived raw materials, higher crude rates have pushed up yarn prices significantly. While input costs have surged, fabric prices in the market have not adjusted accordingly, creating a widening gap between production cost and realisation.
According to Ashok Jirawala, President of the Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association (FOGWA), many manufacturers are now being forced to sell below production cost in order to sustain operations. He noted that daily losses across the region have become a persistent burden, driven by the mismatch between rising input costs and stagnant market prices.
Surat’s production scale—running into crores of metres of fabric daily—has not shielded the sector from financial stress. Industry representatives estimate that the daily impact on turnover alone has reached ₹50–₹60 crore, compounding the strain on working capital and cash flows across units.
The repercussions are now extending beyond factories. Mounting financial pressure is affecting loan repayments, electricity bills, and interest obligations, placing additional stress on banks and the broader financial ecosystem linked to the textile trade.
To contain losses, several weaving units have scaled down operations significantly. Many facilities that once operated round the clock have reduced output to about 50% capacity, with some shutting down an entire production shift. While this move helps reduce immediate costs, it has raised concerns over long-term labour retention.
Industry leaders warn that any prolonged slowdown could lead to large-scale migration of skilled workers, many of whom form the backbone of Surat’s textile workforce. A dispersal of this labour force, they say, could make future recovery far more difficult.
“The challenge today is not about profit, but survival,” said Jirawala, urging government intervention. “We are focused on keeping the industry afloat and safeguarding the livelihoods dependent on it.”
The crisis is further compounded by weakening global demand for textiles, which has led to a decline in exports. While domestic consumption continues to offer partial support, industry insiders say it is insufficient to offset the broader downturn, with profitability now largely eroded.
Adding to the pressure, processors point to intensified global competition and trade dynamics. Jitu Vakharia, President of the South Gujarat Textile Processors Association, described the situation as a “double blow” for the sector. He cited rising input costs driven by global conflict on one hand, and restrictive trade conditions, including high tariffs in key export markets, on the other. He also highlighted aggressive pricing from Chinese manufacturers as a major competitive challenge.
In response, industry bodies have stepped up their appeal for policy intervention. Representations have been made to the state leadership, including discussions during the Vibrant Gujarat Open Forum in Surat. Senior officials in Gandhinagar have also begun reviewing the situation.
Among the measures being sought are reductions in electricity tariffs and interest subsidies, which stakeholders believe could help ease production costs and restore competitiveness. Without such support, they caution, several units may struggle to remain viable in the months ahead.
The stakes extend well beyond industrial balance sheets. The textile sector is one of India’s largest employment generators after agriculture, and Surat’s ecosystem supports lakhs of livelihoods across weaving, processing, logistics, and trading networks.
As conditions remain strained, Gujarat’s textile industry stands at a critical juncture—caught between rising costs and weakening demand—awaiting decisive policy support that could determine whether its economic engine stabilises or continues to slide.