Ahmedabad crash victims’ families still await compensation and answers as first anniversary nears

Nearly a year after the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, families of victims say they are still awaiting compensation, clarity on the cause of the tragedy and fulfillment of assurances made in its aftermath, as they prepare to mark the first anniversary on June 12, 2026.
With less than a month left for the anniversary, several bereaved families gathered at Ahmedabad’s Sola Bhagwat, alleging that neither authorities nor the Tata Group have addressed their demands, including pending compensation, unfulfilled job assurances, and lack of access to black box data. They also demanded permission to perform religious rituals at the Meghaninagar crash site and what they described as “purification” of the area on the anniversary.
Families said that despite earlier indications that an investigation report would be released within a month, there has been little clarity on the cause of the crash, deepening their frustration over what they call prolonged silence.
Hetal Prajapati, wife of late Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, said her life changed after her husband died in the crash.
“My husband had gone to Ahmedabad’s Paldi area for a meeting and was returning home when the plane crashed in Meghaninagar. Initially, there was no support from the police. Later, after investigation and DNA matching, we were informed that my husband had died,” she said.
His identity was initially difficult to confirm after the crash, and DNA testing was later used for verification. Authorities also relied on forensic evidence such as CCTV footage and identification of his burnt scooter to establish and confirm the remains.
She added that airline and Tata Group officials had visited the family and assured assistance, including a job according to her qualifications.
“But it has been 11 months since the job assurance was given. We have sent repeated emails, but there has been no response. After I also suffered an accident, I had to stay home for three months, and since then neither the airline nor the Tata Group has responded,” she alleged.
Mohammad Rafiq, who lost his son in the crash, said families were still struggling to get answers.
“My son died in the plane crash. Even after 11 months, no compensation has been given by the Tata Group. We are not getting proper replies to emails and now even our phone calls are not being answered,” he said.
Demanding accountability, he added, “We want justice. We want proper compensation. Most importantly, we deserve to know how this incident actually happened.”
Social activist Kaviraj, supporting several affected families, said emotions were intensifying ahead of the anniversary.
“June 12, 2026 will mark one year of the crash and less than a month is left now. The families want land purification rituals and a religious programme at the accident site. Multiple mails seeking black box data have been sent, but no reply has been received,” he said.
As the first anniversary approaches, families say that while public attention has faded, their search for answers, accountability and closure remains unresolved.