Ahmedabad crash victims’ families still await compensation and answers as first anniversary nears

Nearly a year after the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, families of victims say they are still awaiting compensation, clarity on the cause of the tragedy and fulfillment of assurances made in its aftermath, as they prepare to mark the first anniversary on June 12, 2026.

With less than a month left for the anniversary, several bereaved families gathered at Ahmedabad’s Sola Bhagwat, alleging that neither authorities nor the Tata Group have addressed their demands, including pending compensation, unfulfilled job assurances, and lack of access to black box data. They also demanded permission to perform religious rituals at the Meghaninagar crash site and what they described as “purification” of the area on the anniversary.

Families said that despite earlier indications that an investigation report would be released within a month, there has been little clarity on the cause of the crash, deepening their frustration over what they call prolonged silence.