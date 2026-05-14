Ongoing liquor case turns political flashpoint as Congress corporator arrested in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The arrest of a Congress corporator from Gujarat’s Vadodara in a liquor case has triggered a political storm, with the Congress alleging a “politically motivated conspiracy” while police maintain that the case is based on evidence and investigation.
The controversy erupted after Congress corporator Ashish Joshi was arrested in connection with a prohibition case registered in Vadodara district, intensifying political tensions ahead of the upcoming local body elections.
Sankheda police had intercepted a suspicious vehicle during patrol and seized 299 bottles of foreign liquor worth nearly Rs 3 lakh. The driver, identified as Pramod, allegedly told investigators during questioning that the consignment was meant for Joshi.
Police said the investigation was not limited to the statement alone, and that call detail records also indicated alleged communication between the accused driver and Joshi. Based on this, a prohibition offence was registered against him on April 24 at Sankheda police station.
Late on Wednesday night, Ahmedabad’s Ramol police detained Joshi and later handed him over to Sankheda police. He was produced at the police station on Thursday amid protests from Congress leaders.
Former Vadodara Municipal Corporation opposition leader Chandrakant Srivastava questioned the basis of the arrest and alleged political targeting.
“Can someone’s name alone become evidence just because a bootlegger mentions it before police?” he said, adding, “If you ask people living around Ashish Joshi, they will tell you he has absolutely no connection with liquor activities. We are even ready for a narco test. This legal battle will be fought till the end, and if officers are found acting under pressure, action against them will also be demanded.”
Srivastava alleged that the case was registered under political pressure ahead of elections.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Hemang Rawal also called the arrest a “revenge operation,” alleging that Joshi was being targeted for raising issues against BJP leaders in Vadodara.
Rawal said Joshi had been treated “like a hardened criminal” and claimed that police tracked him while he was visiting relatives in Ahmedabad before detaining him.
“Police claim liquor was caught near Dabhoi and the accused simply took Ashishbhai’s name. Is naming someone enough for arrest? Had the bootlegger named a BJP minister instead, would these same officers have dared to act?” he said.
Congress leaders further pointed to a representation allegedly submitted by Joshi to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Human Rights Commission, in which he claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case.
Police, however, maintained that the investigation is based on the bootlegger’s statement as well as technical evidence including call detail records.
They said the case remains under investigation and further legal action will follow based on evidence.