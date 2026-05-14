Ongoing liquor case turns political flashpoint as Congress corporator arrested in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The arrest of a Congress corporator from Gujarat’s Vadodara in a liquor case has triggered a political storm, with the Congress alleging a “politically motivated conspiracy” while police maintain that the case is based on evidence and investigation.

The controversy erupted after Congress corporator Ashish Joshi was arrested in connection with a prohibition case registered in Vadodara district, intensifying political tensions ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Sankheda police had intercepted a suspicious vehicle during patrol and seized 299 bottles of foreign liquor worth nearly Rs 3 lakh. The driver, identified as Pramod, allegedly told investigators during questioning that the consignment was meant for Joshi.

Police said the investigation was not limited to the statement alone, and that call detail records also indicated alleged communication between the accused driver and Joshi. Based on this, a prohibition offence was registered against him on April 24 at Sankheda police station.

Late on Wednesday night, Ahmedabad’s Ramol police detained Joshi and later handed him over to Sankheda police. He was produced at the police station on Thursday amid protests from Congress leaders.