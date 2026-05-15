Congress infighting erupts in Gujarat after Ahmedabad local body poll defeat

AHMEDABAD: The Congress party’s defeat in Gujarat’s local body elections has triggered internal unrest in Ahmedabad, with six ward presidents removed from their posts and workers openly questioning the city leadership.

After the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) election results, internal differences within the party came into the open. While the Congress slightly improved its seat tally, the BJP won 160 of the 192 seats, leaving the Congress with just 32 seats.

The Congress had briefly celebrated symbolic victories, especially after winning a full panel in BJP stronghold Khadia. However, the celebrations soon turned into internal blame and dissatisfaction after the overall results.

Following the defeat, the Gujarat Congress leadership held zone-wise review meetings in the presence of state Congress president Amit Chavda. The party reportedly reviewed booth-level failures, weak organizational structures and election management in several wards.

Soon after the meetings, Ahmedabad City Congress president Sonal Patel removed six ward presidents from their responsibilities, holding them accountable for poor organizational performance during the elections.

The move, however, triggered strong reactions within the city unit.