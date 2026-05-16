Amit Shah reviews ‘Greening Gandhinagar Lok Sabha’ mission, SG Highway overhaul

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday with a series of high-level review meetings in Ahmedabad, focusing on environmental initiatives, infrastructure modernization and administrative efficiency in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Shah chaired a marathon review meeting at the South-West Zone office near SG Highway, where senior IAS officers, municipal officials and civic administrators assessed ongoing development projects and governance issues linked to the constituency.

The first major discussion centred on the “Greening Gandhinagar Lok Sabha” mission, which is being positioned as a flagship environmental initiative under Shah’s direct supervision. Officials from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar civic bodies reviewed the progress of plantation drives and preparations for the proposed “Mission 5 Million Trees” campaign aimed at significantly increasing green cover in urban areas.

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who is also in charge of Gandhinagar district affairs, attended the meetings throughout the day, underlining the political significance attached to the visit.