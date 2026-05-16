Amit Shah reviews ‘Greening Gandhinagar Lok Sabha’ mission, SG Highway overhaul

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday with a series of high-level review meetings in Ahmedabad, focusing on environmental initiatives, infrastructure modernization and administrative efficiency in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Shah chaired a marathon review meeting at the South-West Zone office near SG Highway, where senior IAS officers, municipal officials and civic administrators assessed ongoing development projects and governance issues linked to the constituency.
The first major discussion centred on the “Greening Gandhinagar Lok Sabha” mission, which is being positioned as a flagship environmental initiative under Shah’s direct supervision. Officials from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar civic bodies reviewed the progress of plantation drives and preparations for the proposed “Mission 5 Million Trees” campaign aimed at significantly increasing green cover in urban areas.
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who is also in charge of Gandhinagar district affairs, attended the meetings throughout the day, underlining the political significance attached to the visit.
In another key review, Shah held discussions on the modernization of the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway, one of Ahmedabad’s busiest infrastructure corridors. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, police and urban planning departments participated in deliberations on traffic management, expansion plans and future infrastructure upgrades along the highway stretch.
Shah’s convoy also drew attention during the visit after he travelled with only three vehicles, while Sanghvi was seen using a single-vehicle convoy. The move came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for fuel conservation and reduced petrol and diesel consumption, and was viewed as a symbolic gesture aligned with the Centre’s austerity messaging.
The Gujarat tour marks Shah’s first visit to the state following the BJP’s recent electoral victories in Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal. Political observers view the visit as part of a broader effort to strengthen governance delivery and reinforce the BJP’s development-focused narrative ahead of future elections.
Apart from infrastructure and environmental reviews, Shah is also scheduled to assess the performance of public hospitals in the Gandhinagar constituency and hold meetings regarding the functioning of Akhand Anand and Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust during his stay.